DONNIE JOHNSTON: Biding our time as 2021 turns into 2022

THIS IS purgatory, at least as far as the calendar year is concerned, and it lasts one week.
In essence, the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day belongs to neither 2021 nor 2022. This week is like a dangling participle, just hanging out there without much meaning. It is time lost in a hectic world.
Government offices are down to a bare-bones staff this week, so good luck if you’re trying to get something official done.
I had one doctor’s appointment moved up to the first of December and another moved to the first week in January because the two physicians involved were heading out of town. This is not a good week to get sick.
Everybody wants to take vacation time this week. Some must use it or lose it. Others just understand that nothing will be happening, so what’s the point? Most businesses, already understaffed due to the COVID pandemic, will be even more understaffed this week.
For those of us who like to see the world function at its normal pace, this is not a good time. This is not a normal week. It is a time without purpose.
After New Year’s Day, we’ll all get back into our routines and life will return to normal. Meanwhile, many of us will sit around wondering what to do.
If you like to watch mediocre teams play before crowds of 50 parents, there are plenty of college football bowl games to watch. Thankfully the NFL has expanded its season, so at least there are some meaningful pro games on TV.
And several new movies are opening in theaters this holiday season, but with the increased presence of COVID’s new omicron variant, many people will choose to wait to watch the flicks at home.
All in all, this is a pretty dull week. In fact, returning Christmas presents may be the most exciting thing any of us do between Christmas and New Year’s.
Maybe we all need some time off, but then with the shortage of workers, it seems that some of us have been off for almost two years. How the unemployed are surviving financially is the big question, but it seems that they are making it. Makes some of us wonder why we work so hard.
I’m ready to get on to 2022 and see what the new year has in store for us. I’m sure there will be a new COVID mutation, but those of us who are fully vaccinated don’t worry too much about that.
After the past two years, I think we can handle whatever 2022 throws at us. If nothing else we are tougher, thanks to COVID.
Before I end this column and the old year, here are a few odds and ends that I want to pass along.
First, the big rumor on social media is that in 2024 John F. Kennedy Jr. will be Republican Donald Trump’s presidential running mate.
In the first place, John F. Kennedy, Jr. is a Democrat. In the second place, he is dead.
But no he is not, say the conspiracy theorists. He is alive and working somewhere in lower Manhattan.
Does this mean that Elvis Presley will give up his job at the Detroit Burger King to become secretary of state?
If you have chickens and you want to save money on your feed bill this spring, listen up. I have a friend who takes roadkill and allows it to decay out where his free-ranging chickens forage for food.
According to my buddy, the chickens just love the maggots produced on the roadkill.
I’ll eat my eggs from hens raised on corn and ground feed, thank you.
I suppose the same people who like the flesh and eggs from free-range chickens are the same ones who prefer grass-fed beef.
The purpose of graining out steers for the last few months before butchering is to produce fat, which is the part of meat that produces flavor. I like tasty steaks, so I’ll stick with feedlot steers.
Finally, my granddaughter, an occasional sleepwalker, headed out the front door one night and the burglar alarm sounded. My son-in-law, thinking there really was a burglar in the house, picked up the first weapon he could find—a plastic clothes basket—and headed downstairs.
Everything worked out OK. My granddaughter was fine and my son-in-law didn’t have to clobber some tough second-story man with a laundry basket.
Happy New Year!
Donnie Johnston: