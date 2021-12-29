DONNIE JOHNSTON: Biding our time as 2021 turns into 2022

If you like to watch mediocre teams play before crowds of 50 parents, there are plenty of college football bowl games to watch. Thankfully the NFL has expanded its season, so at least there are some meaningful pro games on TV.

And several new movies are opening in theaters this holiday season, but with the increased presence of COVID’s new omicron variant, many people will choose to wait to watch the flicks at home.

All in all, this is a pretty dull week. In fact, returning Christmas presents may be the most exciting thing any of us do between Christmas and New Year’s.

Maybe we all need some time off, but then with the shortage of workers, it seems that some of us have been off for almost two years. How the unemployed are surviving financially is the big question, but it seems that they are making it. Makes some of us wonder why we work so hard.

I’m ready to get on to 2022 and see what the new year has in store for us. I’m sure there will be a new COVID mutation, but those of us who are fully vaccinated don’t worry too much about that.

After the past two years, I think we can handle whatever 2022 throws at us. If nothing else we are tougher, thanks to COVID.