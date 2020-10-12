DONNIE JOHNSTON: Carousing cat's destination remains a mystery

CATS ARE independent creatures that live life on their own terms.
Dogs can be trained. Cats can’t. Well, they probably could be, but they won’t allow it. Sending a feline to cat obedience school would be an exercise in futility and a waste of money.
Cats are carousers, and mine is no exception. Since he was old enough to explore the world on his own, he has been wandering off into the hinterlands every so often.
I have no idea where he goes, but he comes back well-groomed and well fed, so I have a sneaking suspicion that he has found another part-time home.
For a while, he would just go off whenever a whim hit him, but lately his excursions are mostly on weekends.
That’s right, weekends. It is as if he can read the calendar. For more than a month now, he has been disappearing on Friday night and showing up at the back door on Monday morning.
Is he visiting some cathouse every weekend (the home of some lady who loves cats)? I do not know. But, as I said, wherever he goes, someone is taking good care of him.
Well, he is in the doghouse with me (even doghouse and cathouse have extremely different connotations). He doesn’t appreciate all that I do for him. He will come in on Monday mornings and sniff the cat food as if to say, “They feed me better at the other place.”
He will even turn his nose up at the deli turkey that I give him as a treat. Maybe he gets caviar or roast duck at some house down the road.
Once in a while after these weekend excursions, he’ll just walk in the back door, go through the house and then head for the front door, where he meows to go out again. It is like he’s telling me, “OK, I came home just to show you that I’m alive and well. Now I’m gone again.”
The longest my cat has ever been gone is four days, and then I was sure that the coyotes had gotten him (they love cats the way humans love chocolate). But just when I had all but given up hope, there was his little nose pressed against the back-door glass.
I’ve given him up for lost several other times, but he has always returned. He’s just a wandering cat, and that’s OK with me. In fact, he kind of reminds me of me. We both are independent and enjoy life. The difference is that I don’t stay out all weekend.
That old cat does earn his keep when he is home. There’s not a mouse, mole or vole to be found around the house or the barn.
Unlike my last cat, who was also a carouser, he doesn’t bring dead animals to the doorstep, although I did almost step on some strange-looking intestines on the front porch a couple months back.
So, as long as he takes care of his work at home, I have no problem with his carousing. It’s a big world out there, and if he wants to explore it, well, that’s his business.
Still, I am curious about where he goes and would love to put a GPS collar on him and track his whereabouts. But then he would probably get the collar caught on a barbed wire fence and hang himself, and I don’t want that.
Besides, where he goes is really none of my business. He’s his own cat and he’s free to go where he wants. He doesn’t have to answer to me (as if a cat would answer to anybody). He’s had his shots, so he’s not going to catch anything (although you never know what you might catch at a cathouse) and I pity the coyote that tries to tangle with that kitty. He’s a ball of muscle.
I’ll just take him for what he is, a cat that likes to wander. He may go far and wide, but he knows where home is and when he gets tired of being on the move, he just comes in, demands a few minutes of petting and then curls up the couch for a 12-hour nap. Then he eats, heads for the door and is ready to roll again.
Typical cat.
Donnie Johnston:
