DONNIE JOHNSTON: Closing your bank account is a frustrating balancing act

LET’S START today with an update on my banking problems.

As you may recall, I wrote in an earlier column that I had trouble with one of my banks and decided to move my account elsewhere.

I took out all my money and brought the checking balance down to zero. Then I told one of the banking officials that I wanted to close my account.

She said she wasn’t allowed to do that and I would have to call the main office somewhere in the Dakotas to get the account closed.

For a week I tried, but I could never get a person who could handle the situation. Meanwhile, I got a letter reminding me that my account balance was zero.

Then when I got my statement at the end of October, I saw that my account was overdrawn by $18. How could that be? I had not used it at all since mid-September.

Fees. The bank was charging me fees for having no money in an account that it would not close.

So I went back to the phone. After several more attempts, I finally got a real live person who informed me that she could not close my account and that it would have to be done at a local branch. But my local branch had said that only the home office could close the account.