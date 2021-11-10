DONNIE JOHNSTON: Closing your bank account is a frustrating balancing act

LET’S START today with an update on my banking problems.
As you may recall, I wrote in an earlier column that I had trouble with one of my banks and decided to move my account elsewhere.
I took out all my money and brought the checking balance down to zero. Then I told one of the banking officials that I wanted to close my account.
She said she wasn’t allowed to do that and I would have to call the main office somewhere in the Dakotas to get the account closed.
For a week I tried, but I could never get a person who could handle the situation. Meanwhile, I got a letter reminding me that my account balance was zero.
Then when I got my statement at the end of October, I saw that my account was overdrawn by $18. How could that be? I had not used it at all since mid-September.
Fees. The bank was charging me fees for having no money in an account that it would not close.
So I went back to the phone. After several more attempts, I finally got a real live person who informed me that she could not close my account and that it would have to be done at a local branch. But my local branch had said that only the home office could close the account.
I explained this to the lady, who insisted that because there were now fees involved, I would have to go to the branch, pay the fees and then I could call her back and she could close it. Or it could be closed at the branch bank.
Grrrrr! It was another corporate Catch-22. Nobody could close my account. For a moment it seemed I might be paying fees on an unused account until hell froze over.
I didn’t give up and finally my call was shifted to some higher-up official to whom I had to explain the whole situation once more.
Eventually I convinced the woman to forgive the fees and after a pregnant pause she said that had been done. But now there was another problem. The bank had charged me $18 in fees but she erased $18.50 in fees so now I had a balance of 50 cents.
Now she couldn’t close my account because the bank owed me 50 cents and she wasn’t allowed to issue me a check for under $1. I would have to go back to the branch to get my money and have the account closed.
“How could you charge me $18 in fees and when you erased them I had 50 cents in an account that had a zero balance to begin with?” I asked.
She could not explain that, but insisted I had to go to my local branch to get my money and close the account.
So I jumped in the car and rushed to the bank (it was a Saturday morning and the branch closed at noon) and told another lady that I wanted to close the account. This time, she said she could handle the situation.
She did a little paperwork and asked me how I wanted the 50 cents (no joke). I said that two quarters would be fine. Instead she issued me a check for 50 cents (which the home office said couldn’t be done) and I cashed it right there and got my two quarters.
Where that 50 cents came from I’ll never know. How zero plus $18 minus $18 equals 50 cents is beyond me. Must be that “new math.”
Anyway. I got a paper saying my account was closed, which I’m keeping for my records.
What a mess!
A golfing buddy told me of a new conspiracy theory that a golfing friend of his firmly believes.
This guy says that there is a secret room under the White House and that the Democrats are stealing children and taking them there.
Then they are drawing blood from the children and using this youthful plasma to keep President Biden and other older government officials alive. But another golfer in the foursome said that was ridiculous because Biden died long ago and the person you see on TV is just a Biden impersonator.
How would you like to play in that group?
These are college graduates, folks, people who before retirement held prominent positions.
You think maybe they got hit in the head with a golf ball?
No wonder the rest of the world laughs at us.
