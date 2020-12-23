DONNIE JOHNSTON: COVID makes us long for ghost of Christmas past

The kids are wishing for real snow, but the Department of Transportation is praying for virtual snow so workers can be home with their families and not out in plows until midnight (no one allowed on the roads after that).

The stockings are all hung from the mantle and tomorrow morning they will be filled with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and gift cards to buy more of both.

Before the children go to virtual bed tonight, fathers will tell them about magical places like toy stores and restaurants where they have not been allowed to go this year.

And the kids will hear tales of parents who walked uphill to school in knee-deep snow to carry Christmas presents to their teachers and the little ones will be amazed.

“You went to a real school, Dad? What was it like? Tell us about it!”

Friday morning, Mom and Dad will exchange presents, probably photographs of places where they would like to travel but can’t because of the virus.

The most sought after gift of the season is a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, something that will help return life to what it was last Christmas. But Santa will have little of that coveted vaccine in his bag and most may have to wait for the Easter Bunny to come hip-hopping along with his syringe.