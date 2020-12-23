DONNIE JOHNSTON: COVID makes us long for ghost of Christmas past

WELCOME
to Christmas 2020!
Santa Claus is getting his reindeer masked up for tonight’s long trip and masked shoppers are out looking for last-minute gifts.
Fathers are busy spraying the chimney and fireplace with Clorox just in case Santa has any COVID-19 virus particles on his clothing and mothers are getting ready to disinfect all the presents the Jolly Old Elf brings.
The state police are holding meetings to determine what action they will take if Santa is caught out after midnight because he would then be breaking the governor’s curfew.
In Maryland, where it is illegal for more than 10 people to gather, families of 11 are holding lotteries to determine which child or in-law will not be allowed to celebrate Christmas. Whoever is cast out may have to seek another family of less than 10 and hope the members will take him in.
As he has been doing for the past six weeks, President Trump will spend today re-counting votes and hoping that Santa will bring him boxes and boxes of more votes tonight.
There is no virtual school for the children today so they will spend the day playing with their virtual toys. They will get tucked into their virtual beds early tonight and try to go to virtual sleep so that virtual Santa can come.
The kids are wishing for real snow, but the Department of Transportation is praying for virtual snow so workers can be home with their families and not out in plows until midnight (no one allowed on the roads after that).
The stockings are all hung from the mantle and tomorrow morning they will be filled with toilet paper, hand sanitizer and gift cards to buy more of both.
Before the children go to virtual bed tonight, fathers will tell them about magical places like toy stores and restaurants where they have not been allowed to go this year.
And the kids will hear tales of parents who walked uphill to school in knee-deep snow to carry Christmas presents to their teachers and the little ones will be amazed.
“You went to a real school, Dad? What was it like? Tell us about it!”
Friday morning, Mom and Dad will exchange presents, probably photographs of places where they would like to travel but can’t because of the virus.
The most sought after gift of the season is a shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, something that will help return life to what it was last Christmas. But Santa will have little of that coveted vaccine in his bag and most may have to wait for the Easter Bunny to come hip-hopping along with his syringe.
Yes, Christmas 2020 will be a little different but then this whole year has been way past strange. Santa and each of his reindeer flying through the night wearing masks? Who would have ever dreamed it!
Still, it could be worse, so be thankful for the Christmas that you will have and the family that will surround you.
And please don’t report Santa if you see him out after midnight. The big guy has enough problems already.
Merry Christmas.
Donnie Johnston: