DONNIE JOHNSTON: COVID precautions are working against flu, too

WHAT FLU season?
Has anyone noticed there have been extremely few cases of the flu this year?
This is about the time when the flu usually cranks into high gear. Sniffing, snorting, fever, body aches, that dragged out feeling?
Not this time, buddy. The flu is as hard to find as the guy to whom you lent money.
Of course we know why. Everyone is wearing masks and washing their hands in an effort to avoid COVID-19. Well, the flu is also a virus, and the same precautions work to prevent people from catching it.
That’s good. What we did not need was a COVID pandemic and a flu epidemic. One virus at a time is about all we can handle.
I know what some people are thinking. Oh, man! Here we go again! Next year when COVID is gone they’ll have us wearing masks again so we don’t catch the flu.
Not necessarily. There is a bad side to this non-existent flu season. Now I am not a doctor but I am not stupid either, so I know that every time we catch the flu our bodies build up immunity to that particular strain. We may be hit pretty hard the first go-round, but the next time it surfaces we get a mild case.
Most of us will likely miss whatever strain of the flu is trying to circulate this winter but make no mistake, that strain will return one day. If nobody has immunity, there is a good likelihood that a rough flu season awaits us somewhere down the road.
You have to be exposed to a virus to build up immunity. When the Spanish Flu hit in 1918, no one had any immunity, which is why it went so hard with so many people.
We can take this all the way back to when the English and Spanish brought chicken pox, mumps and other diseases to the Indians of North America. Europeans had endured these diseases for generations and had built up enough immunity so they were usually no big deal. Still, they were fatal to the Indians who had no immunity.
The same is true for many of the allergies kids have today. They—and many adults—don’t go outside enough to build up immunity to things like pollen and ragweed. So when kids become adults and go out into the wilds they develop allergies and sinus problems.
So I would hope that doctors and scientists don’t encourage the wearing of masks during future flu seasons. We need to be exposed to these strains to build immunity.
Taking the flu shot is enough, at least in my book. That should boost your immune system enough to make any strain you get tolerable.
I won’t wear masks every flu season. Catching the flu every now and then builds my immunity.
If we live in a sterile environment, we won’t build immunity to anything. Eventually that will catch up to us as a species.
I understand that COVID is a different animal entirely, and I always wear a mask in public. But we will eventually build herd immunity to that coronavirus just as we did with the Spanish Flu. One day, COVID may be no more severe than the sniffles your child brings home from school the first of each year.
No, there is no flu season this year. But in the future, I’d rely on flu shots and not masks to keep that virus at bay.
Donnie Johnston: