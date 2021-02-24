DONNIE JOHNSTON: COVID precautions are working against flu, too

WHAT FLU season?

Has anyone noticed there have been extremely few cases of the flu this year?

This is about the time when the flu usually cranks into high gear. Sniffing, snorting, fever, body aches, that dragged out feeling?

Not this time, buddy. The flu is as hard to find as the guy to whom you lent money.

Of course we know why. Everyone is wearing masks and washing their hands in an effort to avoid COVID-19. Well, the flu is also a virus, and the same precautions work to prevent people from catching it.

That’s good. What we did not need was a COVID pandemic and a flu epidemic. One virus at a time is about all we can handle.

I know what some people are thinking. Oh, man! Here we go again! Next year when COVID is gone they’ll have us wearing masks again so we don’t catch the flu.

Not necessarily. There is a bad side to this non-existent flu season. Now I am not a doctor but I am not stupid either, so I know that every time we catch the flu our bodies build up immunity to that particular strain. We may be hit pretty hard the first go-round, but the next time it surfaces we get a mild case.