DONNIE JOHNSTON: Criticizing 'Jeopardy!' seems to be in fashion these days

Apparently, the show’s higher-ups settled on Jennings and Bialik to host at different intervals and under certain circumstances. That decision came after the show’s producer, Mike Richards, was hired and then summarily cast aside amid attacks of political correctness.

Now show officials may be backing away from Bialik and Jennings as the search for a permanent host gets more and more convoluted.

Bialik did a good job. She is personable, reads the questions well and occasionally interjects an acceptable amount of humor. So what’s the problem? Give the woman the job.

As for her clothes, well, her attire will give the women in the audience something to talk about. This is a game show, not a fashion show.

Remember, too, that Bialik is not Vanna White and could not easily wear some of the long, sleek gowns that the Wheel of Fortune’s letter-turner can wear. Hey! Different strokes for different folks.

As for Jennings, well, I have never heard a single man or woman complain about his outfits. Unless he walks out on stage wearing a 1970s leisure suit, he’s OK. It’s that old double standard, I suppose.