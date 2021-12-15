DONNIE JOHNSTON: Devastating storms prove nature's unpredictability—and danger

IT IS hard to imagine the fear that went through the minds of those who found themselves in the path of deadly tornadoes in Kentucky and five other states less than a week ago.

About 110 people were working in a Mayfield, Ky., candle factory when the twister blew in, ripped the roof off the building and caused the structure to collapse. Eight employees were reported killed.

Others were sitting in their homes, their cars or their places of business on the night of Dec. 10, when more than two dozen twisters swept through the area as part of a violent weather front moving eastward.

The death toll has already topped 80 and may keep climbing. It was a horrible night, as entire towns were destroyed.

A tornado is without question a force to be reckoned with. With modern technology, we can track hurricanes and closely predict where they will hit. Tornadoes, however, drop down out of the sky almost immediately, wreak devastation for miles and then lift up and dissipate.

Forecasters can predict the possibility of a tornado outbreak—as happened last week—but they cannot pinpoint where a tornado will develop, when it will drop to the ground and how long it will track.