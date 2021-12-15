DONNIE JOHNSTON: Devastating storms prove nature's unpredictability—and danger

IT IS hard to imagine the fear that went through the minds of those who found themselves in the path of deadly tornadoes in Kentucky and five other states less than a week ago.
About 110 people were working in a Mayfield, Ky., candle factory when the twister blew in, ripped the roof off the building and caused the structure to collapse. Eight employees were reported killed.
Others were sitting in their homes, their cars or their places of business on the night of Dec. 10, when more than two dozen twisters swept through the area as part of a violent weather front moving eastward.
The death toll has already topped 80 and may keep climbing. It was a horrible night, as entire towns were destroyed.
A tornado is without question a force to be reckoned with. With modern technology, we can track hurricanes and closely predict where they will hit. Tornadoes, however, drop down out of the sky almost immediately, wreak devastation for miles and then lift up and dissipate.
Forecasters can predict the possibility of a tornado outbreak—as happened last week—but they cannot pinpoint where a tornado will develop, when it will drop to the ground and how long it will track.
The tornado that struck Mayfield originated in Arkansas and traveled some 220 miles on the ground, according to reports. It was an EF-3, with swirling winds up to 165 mph and was three-quarters of a mile in width.
That is a huge tornado and possibly a record distance on the ground. It is no wonder that the devastation and the loss of life were so extensive. It is especially curious that such a strong tornado would develop in December. Most occur during the spring months, when cold and warm air battle for supremacy and cause cyclonic winds.
Last week’s outbreak is reminiscent of a series of tornadoes that struck Virginia on May 2, 1929. Those storms are still legendary in Culpeper, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, as well as in far Southwestern Virginia.
The outbreak that day began in Rye Cove in Scott County, where a twister hit a schoolhouse about 12:55 p.m. and killed 13 people. Four were members of Country Music pioneer A.P. Carter’s extended family and he later wrote a song about the tragic event.
Later that day a tornado, which reportedly first spotted in Nelson County some 70 miles away, swooped down on the Rappahannock County village of Woodville (on U.S. 522) just as school was letting out. The school exploded and one boy was killed, his neck broken. Other buildings, including two churches, were leveled and there were numerous injuries.
The twister continued up Red Oak Mountain north of Woodville, where it hit and demolished a home and killed livestock. The winds picked up a woman’s crocheting from that home that was later found in The Plains in Fauquier County, about 25 miles away.
The tornado continued on northward and eventually dissipated after crossing the Potomac River near Point of Rocks, Md. Some debris from Rappahannock County was found in Jefferson County, W.Va., near Charles Town.
A second tornado hit in eastern Culpeper County near Lignum that night about 8:30, killing a man and his wife when their home exploded. It went on through Sumerduck to Midland and Catlett in Fauquier County. A father and his two daughters were killed near Catlett when their home was demolished.
At least 25 people were killed across the Old Dominion that day, including four in Rappahannock, four in Fauquier and two in Culpeper.
Nature can be violent and unpredictable. Lightning can strike in an instant and tornadoes can drop down from an angry sky without warning.
But you really don’t expect a tornado outbreak such as occurred last Friday in the middle of December.
Does climate change have anything to do with last week’s outbreak? Possibly. But I suspect that if we could look back at the last 2,000 years of weather, we would find similar outbreaks on occasion.
Nature must be respected. Hurricanes, floods, lightning, wildfires, heat and even freezing temperatures take their toll on the human population each year.
Unfortunately, people like those in the candle factory in Mayfield thought they were safe in a strong building. Sadly they weren’t.
Our hearts go out to those who have lost family members, those who sustained injuries and the residents who lost all their worldly possessions.
Count your blessings as this holiday season approaches.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com