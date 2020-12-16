DONNIE JOHNSTON: Does governor's stay-home order apply to Santa?

HEY! You don’t mess with Santa Claus. That’s an unwritten law all over the world.
Come Christmas Eve, the big man has work to do and a short time to get it done. A lot of kids are depending on him, so you shouldn’t do anything to mess up his schedule.
We all seem to understand this, with the possible exception of Gov. Ralph Northam, who issued an executive order that went into effect this week stating no one should be out between midnight and 5 a.m. unless they are traveling to or from work.
What about Old Saint Nick? He’s not traveling to or from work. He’s out having fun and doing good deeds for others.
Is Northam going to have state police helicopters pull over Santa’s sleigh so it can be verified that he is actually traveling to work? Will deputies stake out chimneys to see if Santa is sneaking into homes after the curfew goes into effect? Will they force the big man to open his bag to check for contraband?
All kidding aside, this order, which no one understands, comes only weeks after a special session of the Virginia General Assembly passed a law that forbids police from stopping vehicles without significant probable cause.
Now the governor seems to be asking police to stop every vehicle on the road between midnight and 5 a.m. to make sure they are traveling either to or from work.
How will motorists prove they are en route to or from work? Will the police take their word for it or will an officer follow the “suspect” vehicle to the driver’s workplace? You talk about wasting a police officer’s time!Northam, when announcing his order, stated that “nothing good happens after midnight.” That’s not true. This newspaper is printed and delivered between midnight and 5 a.m. and there are many other services that are provided during the middle of the night.
How this order affects the spread of the coronavirus is beyond me. I often travel after midnight and I was amazed at how few cars were on the road even before the virus hit. Now there are virtually no vehicles on most highways in the dead of night.
Maybe Northam believes the virus only comes out late at night and sneaks up on unsuspecting motorists in the dark. That sounds about as logical as any other explanation.
While we’re talking about not-so-smart edicts, let’s turn to the Virginia High School League. Last week, that organization stated that basketball players would be required to wear masks while playing and practicing this season.
At the same time, the VHSL said cheerleaders and wrestlers would not be required to wear masks.
Give me a break! Basketball players are running up and down the court with masks, breathing heavily and sucking in the carbon dioxide their bodies are trying to expel. Is that healthy?
Cheerleaders, meanwhile, are shouting cheers and spreading any germs or viruses they might have into the air.
And wrestlers! Talk about a close contact sport. They don’t need masks, but basketball players do?
Earlier this week, the VHSL reversed that order, saying that its “basketball players must wear masks during games and practice” statement was misinterpreted. How do you misinterpret that?
I understand that the powers-that-be are trying to protect us from COVID-19, but let’s use a little common sense here. Walmart is packed all day long, but the governor figures he can stop the spread of the virus by keeping people home between midnight and 5 a.m.—when most are already home in bed.
I will likely be out after midnight on occasion and I hope the police have better things to do than to pull me over to see if I am traveling to or from work. That would be aggravating.
But if they pull Santa Claus over on Christmas Eve, I am going to be really upset.
Virus or no virus, you don’t mess with the big man from the North Pole. Remember that, Governor Northam!
Donnie Johnston:
