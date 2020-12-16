DONNIE JOHNSTON: Does governor's stay-home order apply to Santa?

HEY! You don’t mess with Santa Claus. That’s an unwritten law all over the world.

Come Christmas Eve, the big man has work to do and a short time to get it done. A lot of kids are depending on him, so you shouldn’t do anything to mess up his schedule.

We all seem to understand this, with the possible exception of Gov. Ralph Northam, who issued an executive order that went into effect this week stating no one should be out between midnight and 5 a.m. unless they are traveling to or from work.

What about Old Saint Nick? He’s not traveling to or from work. He’s out having fun and doing good deeds for others.

Is Northam going to have state police helicopters pull over Santa’s sleigh so it can be verified that he is actually traveling to work? Will deputies stake out chimneys to see if Santa is sneaking into homes after the curfew goes into effect? Will they force the big man to open his bag to check for contraband?

All kidding aside, this order, which no one understands, comes only weeks after a special session of the Virginia General Assembly passed a law that forbids police from stopping vehicles without significant probable cause.