DONNIE JOHNSTON: Does our mental state play a role in when we die?

SOME 20 YEARS AGO, I wrote a column contending that more people die in January than any other month.
One editor took exception to my words and had to be convinced. So, he went back through old papers for a number of years and checked the obituaries. He found that I was right.
As I said in that column, the inordinate number of deaths in January, strangely as it may seem, has a lot to do with the will to live, at least that is my belief.
It is that will to live that keeps many older and infirmed people alive until the first of the year. They reach deep down and somehow find the strength to make it through the Christmas season. Friends, family and just the positive karma of the holiday season keep them going.
Then come the bleak days of January. Friends and family go back to their daily routine and the bright lights and upbeat attitude of the holiday season wanes. Suddenly the world becomes a lonesome place.
Maybe it is the fact that these people have reached too deep within themselves to make it through Christmas or maybe it is because January is always thought of as a dismal month, but whatever the reason, these people of marginal health seem to lose the will to live in January and die.
During the months of November and December, about 20 of my friends died. Every day it seemed that someone was calling and telling me of another death.
No, it wasn’t the virus. Only two of those deaths were COVID-related. Or were they?
The human spirit is a fascinating subject to explore. It causes people to perform exceptional feats that otherwise would seem impossible, like willing your body to live through Christmas.
Did many of the friends I lost will themselves to live through the COVID pandemic? Did they demand so much of themselves during the worst days of COVID that once things began to look better they suddenly relaxed and allowed their bodies to overtake their will to live?
I’m beginning to believe that was the case. Most of these people had ailments to be sure, but the fear of those infirmities, at least in their minds, paled in comparison to the media panic that resulted from COVID.
So, like Christmas, they willed themselves to live through the pandemic and beat the virus. Could that determination have caused their bodies to fight their infirmities and keep them alive? Did self-preservation trigger adrenalin boosts and the release of natural antibodies that got these folks through the worst of COVID?
Once a vaccine was approved and things began to get somewhat back to normal, the weak and infirmed were able to relax again. But did this determined state during the worst of the pandemic demand so much inner strength that there was little left with which to fight other diseases when these people let their guards down?
Of course, part of the problem could be that the medical profession put so much emphasis on COVID for almost two years that other ailments were left unattended. That didn’t help.
We will never know the answers but when more than a dozen of my friends —of various ages—die within an eight-week period, I feel the need to pause and consider what happened.
It will be interesting to see what the death toll, aside from COVID, is for January 2022. This is a cruel month, especially for the old and infirmed. How many who have willed themselves to live through COVID and now Christmas will lose that will to live during the depths of winter?
Stress is hard on the human spirit and fighting COVID for going on three years has taken a toll on many Americans. The body and the mind can only take so much.
I would never have believed that I could have lost so many friends in so short a time but it happened. Now we must fight the post-holiday letdown.
If the elderly and infirmed can make it to February, they have a chance. But to many, January is a real killer.
