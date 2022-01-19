DONNIE JOHNSTON: Does our mental state play a role in when we die?

SOME 20 YEARS AGO, I wrote a column contending that more people die in January than any other month.

One editor took exception to my words and had to be convinced. So, he went back through old papers for a number of years and checked the obituaries. He found that I was right.

As I said in that column, the inordinate number of deaths in January, strangely as it may seem, has a lot to do with the will to live, at least that is my belief.

It is that will to live that keeps many older and infirmed people alive until the first of the year. They reach deep down and somehow find the strength to make it through the Christmas season. Friends, family and just the positive karma of the holiday season keep them going.

Then come the bleak days of January. Friends and family go back to their daily routine and the bright lights and upbeat attitude of the holiday season wanes. Suddenly the world becomes a lonesome place.

Maybe it is the fact that these people have reached too deep within themselves to make it through Christmas or maybe it is because January is always thought of as a dismal month, but whatever the reason, these people of marginal health seem to lose the will to live in January and die.