DONNIE JOHNSTON: Enjoy the heat; winter will be here before we know it

AH, THAT good old summertime!
According to the Weather Channel, it could hit 100 today. Love it! My kind of weather. Bring it on.
Two days ago, folks were already in a panic mode. One hundred degrees! How will we stand it?
Hey! It could be worse. We’re supposed to cool off in the next few days. The long-range forecast in Phoenix calls for the high temperatures to be over 100 for 13 of the next 15 days.
In Las Vegas, it is forecast to hit 109 tomorrow and it is supposed to get up to 105 both Saturday and Sunday in Sacramento. And in Death Valley, highs both Saturday and Sunday will approach 120.
See, one day at 100 degrees isn’t so bad. If the people in those areas can stand prolonged periods of intense heat, we can stand one afternoon of hot weather. After all, if the thermometer hits 100, it will only stay there an hour or two at most. In Las Vegas, it will be 100 for seven or eight straight hours today.
Oh, but they don’t have the humidity that we do!
Have you ever stepped off an air-conditioned jet in Las Vegas when it is 110 degrees? The heat and dry air will burn your lungs. One hundred degrees is hot, no matter where you are or what the humidity.
Why is it so hot? Because it is summer. As I have said many times before, in the summer it gets hot and in the winter it gets cold. That’s how it has worked for eons, but some people just don’t seem to have figured that out.
But it has never been this hot before!
Oh, but it has. The record high temperature for Virginia is 110, which was set on July 15, 1954. On that day, those who said, “It has never been this hot before!” were right.
But actually they were probably wrong because modern weather records date back to only 1871. Somewhere in the 4.5 billion-year history of this planet, the temperature somewhere in the area that is now Virginia likely soared over 110 degrees.
Look on the bright side. Back in 1954, there were very few homes or cars with air conditioning. Today, the worst most of us will have to do is walk from our air-conditioned homes to our air-conditioned cars so we can drive to an air-conditioned store.
Today all those with expensive pools will cry, “It is even too hot for the pool!” And it is definitely too hot for the beach. It will be so hot this afternoon that the sand may turn to glass.
Heat is relative. I have a friend who visited relatives in Texas recently and posted a photo of her son-in-law sitting by the pool on a 95-degree evening next to a blazing fire pit. This guy didn’t let a little warm air bother him. My kind of man.
Enjoy the heat. Five months from now, it will be the middle of January and as cold as a witch’s nose in Alaska. Then everyone will be shaking his head and commenting, “It’s never been this cold before.”
With after-dark temperatures still in the upper 70s, tonight should be perfect for viewing the Perseid meteor shower (if it doesn’t storm, of course). Enjoy these hot nights.
You might as well enjoy the weather because you are not going to change it. I love the heat in summer and the cold in winter. I’ll get me a big old watermelon out of the garden today and get out the freezer and make some homemade peach ice cream (fresh peaches are ripe now). I have found plenty of ways to beat the heat.
Hitting 100 degrees for an hour or two isn’t the end of the world. You will survive. Remember, heat is better than cold. Your pipes won’t boil at 100 degrees, but they could freeze and burst when the temperature hits zero.
Of course, heat has its negative side, too. You can keep putting on clothes when it gets cold, but you can’t strip down but so far in the heat—and not get arrested.
One final note: The 40-mile Crawl is set for Saturday over in the Shenandoah Valley. All along U.S. 11 from New Market north to Kernstown (near Winchester), there will be yard sales galore.
If you are into yard sales (I’m not), you might want to check this out—heat or no heat.
