DONNIE JOHNSTON: Enjoy the heat; winter will be here before we know it

AH, THAT good old summertime!

According to the Weather Channel, it could hit 100 today. Love it! My kind of weather. Bring it on.

Two days ago, folks were already in a panic mode. One hundred degrees! How will we stand it?

Hey! It could be worse. We’re supposed to cool off in the next few days. The long-range forecast in Phoenix calls for the high temperatures to be over 100 for 13 of the next 15 days.

In Las Vegas, it is forecast to hit 109 tomorrow and it is supposed to get up to 105 both Saturday and Sunday in Sacramento. And in Death Valley, highs both Saturday and Sunday will approach 120.

See, one day at 100 degrees isn’t so bad. If the people in those areas can stand prolonged periods of intense heat, we can stand one afternoon of hot weather. After all, if the thermometer hits 100, it will only stay there an hour or two at most. In Las Vegas, it will be 100 for seven or eight straight hours today.

Oh, but they don’t have the humidity that we do!

Have you ever stepped off an air-conditioned jet in Las Vegas when it is 110 degrees? The heat and dry air will burn your lungs. One hundred degrees is hot, no matter where you are or what the humidity.