DONNIE JOHNSTON: Film set shooting proves you should treat every gun like its loaded

An even more pertinent question would be why would a prop gun be used for target practice? Most of the time, such weapons are kept under lock and key for security purposes.

In the scene, Baldwin was supposed to draw his revolver and fire toward the camera. That right there is an action ripe for an accident, because when you pull that pistol out of the holster your thumb can easily slip on the hammer and cause the weapon to fire. Cowhands in the Old West occasionally shot a toe off trying to master a quick draw.

There are those who blame Baldwin for the a

ccident, but actors almost always rely on prop men and women to make sure articles used in scenes are safe.

Some, in this cockeyed world we live in, have even brought the actor’s politics into the story. That’s pretty low.

This was a horrible accident for everyone involved, from the death of the 42-year-old Hutchins to the fact that Baldwin will have to live with that moment the rest of his life. Killing someone, even by accident, has to take a terrible toll on a person.

The person at fault has to be the one who loaded that gun, for whatever reason, with live ammunition. Not to check the gun to make sure it was loaded with blanks and not live ammo was without question negligence.