DONNIE JOHNSTON: Film set shooting proves you should treat every gun like its loaded

ONE OF THE saddest stories of October was the accidental shooting of cinematographer Hayla Hutchins by actor Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie “Rust.”
According to reports, Baldwin was preparing to rehearse a scene where a gunfight takes place in an Old West church when he pulled the trigger of the Colt .45 he thought was loaded with blanks (shell casings with only powder and no projectiles).
For proper effect, the gun was to be shot directly at the camera and Baldwin reportedly pulled the trigger once. Unfortunately the Colt was loaded with live ammunition and Hutchins, who was preparing the camera for the scene, was hit in the chest and killed. Another crew member was struck in the arm by the single bullet.
It had to be a horrible, almost unimaginable incident for everyone. One moment you’re dealing with fantasy and a split second later you’re caught up in realism and death.
Just how the live ammunition found its way into the prop gun is, of course, the big question. Who put real bullets in a weapon that was supposed to be loaded with blanks? And why?
At this point, that is what the Santa Fe County, N.M., Sheriff’s Office is attempting to determine. How did those bullets get into the cylinder of that pistol?
One report said that some member of the film crew had been using the Colt for target practice the day before. If that was the case, why weren’t the bullets removed when the shooting session was over?
An even more pertinent question would be why would a prop gun be used for target practice? Most of the time, such weapons are kept under lock and key for security purposes.
In the scene, Baldwin was supposed to draw his revolver and fire toward the camera. That right there is an action ripe for an accident, because when you pull that pistol out of the holster your thumb can easily slip on the hammer and cause the weapon to fire. Cowhands in the Old West occasionally shot a toe off trying to master a quick draw.
There are those who blame Baldwin for the a
ccident, but actors almost always rely on prop men and women to make sure articles used in scenes are safe.
Some, in this cockeyed world we live in, have even brought the actor’s politics into the story. That’s pretty low.
This was a horrible accident for everyone involved, from the death of the 42-year-old Hutchins to the fact that Baldwin will have to live with that moment the rest of his life. Killing someone, even by accident, has to take a terrible toll on a person.
The person at fault has to be the one who loaded that gun, for whatever reason, with live ammunition. Not to check the gun to make sure it was loaded with blanks and not live ammo was without question negligence.
But whoever loaded that pistol will also bear a heavy burden the rest of his life, knowing that his complacency led to the death of a human being.
Ironically, this shooting is in one way life imitating art. On May 22, 1966, a Perry Mason episode (“The Case of the Final Fadeout”) aired in which this exact same scenario occurred on a television show set.
In the Mason show, however, someone intentionally loaded the pistol to do away with the star of the show, who was involved in a contract dispute.
There is no indication that there was any malice involved in the Baldwin incident, which appears to be a sad case of negligence on someone’s part. As the old saying goes, “Assumption is the mother of all screwups.”
No matter whether you’re on a movie set or just inspecting a weapon, a gun is not a toy. You never assume that it is unloaded. You always check. Accidents with guns happen all the time because people are careless.
Gun accidents kill innocent people and leave permanent psychological and emotional scars on the person who pulls the trigger.
You have to feel for all those on the “Rust” set that day. A mother and wife is dead and an actor will be tormented for life. And whoever put that live ammo in that gun may face criminal charges.
Never assume, especially with a gun. It can be deadly.
