DONNIE JOHNSTON: Finally time to hang up the old landline phone

I’VE HAD my landline telephone service disconnected.
I’m tired of paying $40 a month to get robo calls. I’m tired to running to the phone only to find that there is someone on the other end of the line trying to sell me an extended car warranty.
My grandmother, who was the queen of the party-line eavesdroppers, would be horrified. She loved her telephone and I suspect that she called Ma Bell and had her first phone installed the day after Alexander Graham Bell invented the contraption.
Sorry, Grandma and Alex, but my landline had to go. I was paying too much for nothing. It was time to move on.
Actually, I moved on 20 years ago when I got my first cellphone. Still, there were friends and business associates who continued to call on my landline, so I kept my home phone active.
There was also the chance that some old friend from long ago would try to get in touch with me after finding my number in the phonebook. Then I realized that there no longer is a phonebook. They stopped putting those things out 10 years ago.
The bad part is that there also is no cellphone book. To that end, we have isolated each other. If I don’t give you my cellphone number, you won’t have it.
In one respect, that’s good, because people you don’t want to talk to can’t call you. On the other hand, someone you would really like to hear from again can’t find you.
But I suppose that is the price you pay for progress. We invented the telephone for togetherness and now we look to it for isolation.
I’m not hurting the telephone company by cancelling my landline. I’m sure Verizon would like to see all landlines disappear. The wires are always causing trouble and the system has to be expensive to keep up. One small piece of metal on a cell tower can replace hundreds of miles of underground telephone cables.
In fact, my landline often didn’t work after a hard rain and when it did, the line was scratchy for days after a downpour. It just wasn’t worth it.
Then, in the past year or so, the robo calls accelerated and were driving me nuts. Three times one day someone called to tell me that Social Security had a warrant out for me and I would be arrested if I didn’t call back.
For two years now, some recording has been calling looking for Francisco Garcia. Sorry, but I don’t know the feller and I wouldn’t tell you his whereabouts if I did.
Some association for retired policemen calls almost every day begging for money. The recording starts off with some corny joke. I just rushed in here from the supper table. I’m not in the mood for a corny joke from a fake cop.
Politicians call during election campaigns and people taking surveys want to know who I am voting for. In the past few years, I have had robo calls from Donald Trump, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. I don’t want to talk to politicians.
There was a Microsoft scam that wanted me to send them $400 to keep my computer running (a friend actually fell for that) and then there are the “we have noticed that your vehicle warranty has expired” calls, which seem to come on an hourly basis.
Over the years, I have put my number in most of those “do not call” banks, but the phone keeps ringing. I am not going to pay good money to listen to recordings. The landline had to go.
I don’t get these calls on my cellphone. I get robo emails instead, but they are easily deleted and do not prompt me to get up from the supper table or run into the house from outside.
The landline was somewhat a source of security and provided a backup for my cellphone, but you can’t have everything. After all, pioneers slept in backwoods cabins with no telephone and no neighbors. If they made it, so can I.
Another link to the past gone. But you have to live in the present and the future and not in the past.
If some old girlfriend wants to look me up, well, too bad. Times and girlfriends change. Besides, if she’s still hanging on to a landline, she’s probably too old for me anyway.
Dang! Maybe that lady looking for Francisco Garcia is an old girlfriend.
I hope she finds him.
