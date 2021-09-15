DONNIE JOHNSTON: Finally time to hang up the old landline phone

I’VE HAD my landline telephone service disconnected.

I’m tired of paying $40 a month to get robo calls. I’m tired to running to the phone only to find that there is someone on the other end of the line trying to sell me an extended car warranty.

My grandmother, who was the queen of the party-line eavesdroppers, would be horrified. She loved her telephone and I suspect that she called Ma Bell and had her first phone installed the day after Alexander Graham Bell invented the contraption.

Sorry, Grandma and Alex, but my landline had to go. I was paying too much for nothing. It was time to move on.

Actually, I moved on 20 years ago when I got my first cellphone. Still, there were friends and business associates who continued to call on my landline, so I kept my home phone active.

There was also the chance that some old friend from long ago would try to get in touch with me after finding my number in the phonebook. Then I realized that there no longer is a phonebook. They stopped putting those things out 10 years ago.

The bad part is that there also is no cellphone book. To that end, we have isolated each other. If I don’t give you my cellphone number, you won’t have it.