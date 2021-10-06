DONNIE JOHNSTON: Food for thought on masks, real estate and social media

HOW ABOUT a few odds and ends today?
The other night, I saw 45,000 people in the stands at a baseball game and I did not see one fan wearing a mask. Many were children and all were crowded close together with the stadium almost at capacity.
Meanwhile, kids are forced to wear masks in a classroom with 30 other students.
It is not that I am against masks to protect us from COVID, but rather that I am marking the inconsistency of how we are reacting in this pandemic.
Something to think about.
Houses are selling like hotcakes. How fast are properties turning over?
Well, one real estate agent posted that if your husband/wife doesn’t like the house you want to buy, you might want to find another spouse. It is easier to find another spouse these days than it is to find another house, according to the agent.
That’s a hot market.
We recently had National Daughters’ Day, followed by National Sons’ Day.
First of all, why should daughters come first? This is 2021. Remember women’s lib and all that? The only excuse I can find that the D in daughters comes before the S in sons, so I’ll let that point pass.
We also have Mother’s Day, Father’s Day (which comes after Mother’s Day although F comes before M in the alphabet. Can you say sexism?), Cousins Day, Grandparents Day and Siblings Day.
What, no days for aunts and uncles and in-laws once removed? How can that be? We have a day for everything else. In this crazy politically correct world everybody has to have his or her own special day. If we left somebody out, that person might wind up with hurt feelings. Sob, sob.
Why, there might even be a Cats Day or a Polecats Day.
But dogs get the last laugh over humans and other animals. All these other celebrations are one day long. Dog Days last for five weeks.
Put that in your pipe and smoke it! (Mercy, I was politically incorrect again!)
Have you heard about the most recent teenage rage on the social media site TikTok? There is a challenge for students to destroy school restrooms and there have been area reports of kids doing just that.
How do school systems combat this problem? They can’t keep teachers or custodians in the restrooms all day long and if they use video monitors they will get sued for invasion of privacy.
Just one more way that the internet and social media are being used for the good of man.
Speaking of social media, did you survive the Facebook outage on Monday?
In case you didn’t know it, Facebook was dark from about 11:30 a.m. until after 6 p.m. that day. It must have been a horrible time, with members choking on dirty comments they couldn’t post and others unable to document their every move throughout the day.
No word yet on whether Facebook will provide therapy for those who had nervous breakdowns during the six hours that the system was dark, but I think such action would be appropriate.
There are those who cannot live without Facebook. Others, like me, never knew there was a blackout. Some of us actually have a life.
Finally, Christmas is just around the corner and many of us are wondering what is holding up the next COVID stimulus check. We’ve gotten use to the government giving us money and we’re counting on a nice payment to do our Christmas shopping.
Come on, Uncle Joe. Send out those checks.
