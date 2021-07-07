DONNIE JOHNSTON: For sports teams, politically correct names don't change their games

AH, POLITICAL correctness. These days it rules the American landscape.

Political correctness changes everything, makes everything right, undoes all wrongs, or so we are led to believe.

Take the Washington Football Team, for example. For decades they were the Washington Redskins, but that name came to be politically incorrect.

Being part Chippewa, that name never bothered my Indian heritage. And if they had been called the “Whiteskins,” that name would not have insulted my Caucasian side.

Has dropping “Redskins” changed anything? Not that I can see. No matter what they are called, Washington is still a mediocre football team that doesn’t have a good quarterback.

The noble Native American face that adorned Washington helmets is gone, one more way Indian history is being tossed aside. Soon there will be nothing to remind us that there were people in this land before the Europeans forced their way into what is now America.

The Atlanta Braves claim they will keep their name, but in time, political correctness will likely catch up to them, too. Indian braves were proud warriors, but there are those among us who would say that using “Braves” as the name of a baseball team is degrading to the American Indian.