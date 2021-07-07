DONNIE JOHNSTON: For sports teams, politically correct names don't change their games

AH, POLITICAL correctness. These days it rules the American landscape.
Political correctness changes everything, makes everything right, undoes all wrongs, or so we are led to believe.
Take the Washington Football Team, for example. For decades they were the Washington Redskins, but that name came to be politically incorrect.
Being part Chippewa, that name never bothered my Indian heritage. And if they had been called the “Whiteskins,” that name would not have insulted my Caucasian side.
Has dropping “Redskins” changed anything? Not that I can see. No matter what they are called, Washington is still a mediocre football team that doesn’t have a good quarterback.
The noble Native American face that adorned Washington helmets is gone, one more way Indian history is being tossed aside. Soon there will be nothing to remind us that there were people in this land before the Europeans forced their way into what is now America.
The Atlanta Braves claim they will keep their name, but in time, political correctness will likely catch up to them, too. Indian braves were proud warriors, but there are those among us who would say that using “Braves” as the name of a baseball team is degrading to the American Indian.
To be designated a “brave” was an honorable tribute among the tribes, but some don’t want the word associated with a sports franchise. For some reason, they see it as a slur. The nickname only means that Atlanta’s players consider themselves strong and fearless like an Indian Brave. At least that’s the way I see it.
Atlanta has already succumbed to political correctness in one respect. Years ago their mascot was Chief Noc-A-Homa, a proud Indian who banged a tom-tom and rallied the fans. The chief has since been replaced by a strange-looking mascot that has some kind of weird blow-up things coming out of his ears, something like the creature from the black lagoon. Give me the chief anytime.
The Cleveland Indians have been under pressure because of their nickname, and they will come up with something else after this season. The announcement about changing their name didn’t help the team because the Indians were no-hit twice within two weeks earlier this season.
Have any of these people that are so upset by the use of Indian names bothered to go out to the Plains reservations and help Native Americans, many of whom live in poverty?
If thousands—maybe millions—are so against these names, there should be thousands or millions of Americans out there assisting the Indians. But that’s not the case. Talk is cheap and political correctness is even cheaper.
In the 1990s, when the Washington Bullets became the Wizards, the NBA team’s name change produced no wizardry, and bullets continue to fly on the streets of Washington on a nightly basis.
Changing a name changes nothing. Washington is as bad a football team now as it was when it was the Redskins and the streets of D.C. are as dangerous for the Wizards as they were for the Bullets.
What worries me most is the loss of Native American names. No Washington Redskins, no Cleveland Indians and maybe one day no Atlanta Braves. Some people are even petitioning Jeep to drop the name of its Cherokee model.
Are we trying to eradicate Native American names and references just as we tried to eradicate the Indians in colonial America?
But all is fair in the world of political correctness, as imperfect people strive for the perfect world that will never be.
And we rewrite history one name at a time.
Donnie Johnston: