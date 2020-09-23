DONNIE JOHNSTON: From horses to horseflies, the mind buzzes with thoughts

LET’S PICK UP a few scattered odds and ends today.
We’ll start with horse racing, since the Preakness, the third jewel in the Triple Crown, takes place Oct. 3 at Pimlico in Baltimore.
The favorite will likely be Authentic, the colt that won the Kentucky Derby a couple of weeks ago.
My son owns a share of Authentic and while he didn’t make it into the winner’s circle to be in the photo after the race, he did enjoy being at least somewhat involved in the victory.
A couple of thousand other race enthusiasts were in the same boat because some owners are now selling shares in promising horses. For about $200, you can say you own a racehorse. In this case, my son can say can say he owns a piece of the Kentucky Derby winner.
I don’t know who came up with it, but this is a great idea to revive interest in what has been called the Sport of Kings.
Speaking as someone who has owned and raced thoroughbreds, it is a much cheaper way to get into the game, because with trainer fees starting at about $50 per day, owning a racehorse can be a costly endeavor.
Even spending only $200 for a share of a horse, you are not likely to recoup your initial investment for a long time—if ever. Remember that a racehorse’s career seldom spans more than four years.
Because he won the Kentucky Derby, however, Authentic will likely make my son a little money, especially through breeding rights. And owning a racehorse is fun.
As one shareholder stated, “This is the first time I’ve owned a racehorse that didn’t keep me awake at night worrying about money.”
Oh! I had $10 to win on Authentic. Got back $94.
A COSTLY DECISION
“They” say that no good deed ever goes unpunished, and most of the time they are right.
I talked to a logger friend the other day who said that during the COVID-19 quarantine a guy he knew who owned a sawmill decided to lay off his employees, but still keep the mill open. So, not wanting to leave a paper trail, he decided to pay his men $100 a day under the table for three days a week. This, he also figured, would help the men get through the layoff in good shape.
When the situation eased and he wanted his men back full time, they wouldn’t come. They were getting state unemployment benefits, federal unemployment benefits and $300 under the table. They were making more money than they ever had in their lives and were not about to go back to a 40-hour work week until their unemployment ran out.
And having paid them under the table, he could not very well go to the unemployment office and explain the situation.
Sometimes things just don’t work out like you planned them.
NOT APPLICABLE
A couple months ago, I was in Lynchburg visiting my children when someone came in the house yelling that Air Force One was flying over.
We all ran out, of course, and there went the president’s plane with a fighter jet escort.
I immediately whipped out my cellphone and hit FlightAware, the app that provides data on all planes in flight across the United States.
Guess what? Air Force One was not listed, nor did it show up on the app’s radar.
Not that I really thought there would be flight information, but I halfway expected an unidentified plane to show up on radar. No dice. There was nothing there.
Still, if nothing else, the absence of the plane on radar confirmed that this was indeed Air Force One. The Secret Service has it all figured out.
SHOO, FLY
Finally, ever wonder about the reflexes of a common housefly? Sometimes I do.
Occasionally I try to catch one of these insects with my bare hands, but most of the time their reflexes are so keen that the fly is gone long before my hand gets to him.
The reaction time of a fly is so great that they must think that even the fastest human is moving in slow motion. At least that’s what I think they think when I think about flies. And sometimes I do think about flies, especially when they’re landing on my food.
Once in a while I really do catch one, but I have to lead him about eight inches or more.
Reminds me of the old country kid who was asked to conjugate the verb “to fly.”
He replied, “I fly, you fly, shoo fly, horsefly” to the roar of classroom laughter.
He and his horsefly were sent out to Pimlico to shovel manure.
