DONNIE JOHNSTON: From horses to horseflies, the mind buzzes with thoughts

Because he won the Kentucky Derby, however, Authentic will likely make my son a little money, especially through breeding rights. And owning a racehorse is fun.

As one shareholder stated, “This is the first time I’ve owned a racehorse that didn’t keep me awake at night worrying about money.”

Oh! I had $10 to win on Authentic. Got back $94.

A COSTLY DECISION

“They” say that no good deed ever goes unpunished, and most of the time they are right.

I talked to a logger friend the other day who said that during the COVID-19 quarantine a guy he knew who owned a sawmill decided to lay off his employees, but still keep the mill open. So, not wanting to leave a paper trail, he decided to pay his men $100 a day under the table for three days a week. This, he also figured, would help the men get through the layoff in good shape.

When the situation eased and he wanted his men back full time, they wouldn’t come. They were getting state unemployment benefits, federal unemployment benefits and $300 under the table. They were making more money than they ever had in their lives and were not about to go back to a 40-hour work week until their unemployment ran out.