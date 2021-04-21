DONNIE JOHNSTON: Getting vaccinated may make you feel chipper

THERE ARE those who still vehemently refuse to get the COVID-19 prevention shots because they are sure the vaccine contains a microchip that will allow the government to keep track of their every move.
I have never put much stock in that theory, but some Americans firmly believe that COVID is a man-made virus designed for the sole purpose of forcing citizens to take shots that contain a hidden microchip.
If that’s true, we’ve got terrible people in Washington. We didn’t even worry the communists would go that far during the Cold War.
I’ve gotten both my shots, so I suppose that little old chip is circling around in my bloodstream right now. That means the government knows whether I am in the garden hoeing taters or down at the snack bar getting a steak sandwich.
That really doesn’t bother me. I simply don’t care if the feds check on my whereabouts just as long as government officials keep my location information to themselves. If a jealous husband gets that info, there might be times when I’m in trouble. As long as what is tracked in Washington stays in Washington, I am fine.
If I believed this conspiracy theory and I was really concerned about that microchip, I think I would want to get it out of my body. But how? Well, I’ve been studying on that problem and I think I have come up with a solution.
Give blood. That’s right! If that little old microchip is moving around in my bloodstream, then the thing to do would be go down to the blood bank and make a donation. If I worked it right, that chip might just float out if I donated a pint of blood.
How can I make sure the chip will come out when giving blood? After all, when they stick that needle in my arm that chip might be all the way down at my big toe. I could tell the nurse to draw blood from my foot, but I doubt she would do it. Some planning is called for here.
Since that microchip almost certainly contains some kind of metal, I should be able to track its movement with a metal detector. Thus the time to give blood would be when the chip is floating through my right shoulder and about to enter my right arm. If I time it just right, the chip should almost certainly come out during a blood donation.
This brings up another problem. Where does my donated blood—and the microchip contained therein—go next?
First, it will go to the blood bank, I am sure. There it will be kept cold until needed, so when tracking my chip Washington might think I’ve gone to Siberia. That might really confuse the government.
Suppose a bank robber is shot during a holdup and needs a pint of blood. Suppose he gets my blood and my microchip. Will the government think I am the bank robber? After all, he may have lost his chip when he bled on the way to the hospital. And if he has both his chip and mine, officials might think I’m part of a gang.
Man! This microchip business could wind up as a confusing mess! The Big Brother computers in Washington might think I am a bank robber that has fled to the wilds of Russia.
Suppose I needed a transfusion and I got someone else’s chip in donated blood. Then Washington would think I’m the person who donated the blood with the microchip. I’m not sure those government computers could figure it all out.
Suppose everyone donated blood to rid himself of his microchip. Just think of it! Some far-right Republican might get Nancy Pelosi’s chip. Worse yet, Pelosi might get Donald Trump’s chip. This microchip business could turn national politics on its ears.
Someone who gets two or three transfusions could wind up with several microchips in his bloodstream. My word! Trump’s identification chip and Pelosi’s chip might one day find their way into the same body. That would almost certainly prove fatal to the recipient.
Of course, we could hope that the microchip ends up in our digestive system. Then the government might go looking for us in a sewer.
But just suppose there is no microchip in the vaccine, that it really was developed just to prevent us from getting COVID.
Naw! Couldn’t be true. Everyone knows the government is behind all this.
Ah, the world of science, medicine, politics and conspiracy theories
America today is a real hoot!
Donnie Johnston: