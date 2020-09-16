DONNIE JOHNSTON: Has Earth gotten too weird even for space aliens?

HAVE you noticed that there are no reports of alien abductions anymore?
Boy, for a while, everybody and his cousin were reporting wild stories about being pulled from their beds in the middle of the night by creatures from other planets.
These human guinea pigs would then be taken aboard spaceships, strapped down on an examining table and thoroughly checked out by the aliens.
Most of those who made the reports were old, ugly overweight men. I never understood that. Why, with all the handsome men and good-looking women around, would aliens choose dirty, old, unshaven men for their examinations?
If I was an alien, I’d land somewhere around Los Angeles and examine a few of those Hollywood starlets and leading men. I mean, if you’re looking for specimens, you might as well choose the best.
But then maybe fat, old unshaven men are considered sexy and interesting on other planets. After all, there is a lot we don’t know about other worlds.
Yep, if I was an alien looking for an abductee, I’d shoot for Hollywood. In the first place, that town is so weird that no one would bat an eye if a flying saucer landed in the middle of the city during the lunch hour. In the second place, there are a lot of fine specimens there.
But if aliens did a psychological evaluation of anyone from California, they might get a pretty warped idea of politics on planet Earth. Maybe the extraterrestrials are aware of it, and that’s why they stay away from the West Coast.
No, most of those reported abductions seemed to occur either in the Midwest or along the East Coast. I never could figure out why, but aliens always seem to land their spacecraft east of the Rockies. Apparently they want no parts of the people along the Pacific.
And they always land in the middle of the night. This, too, baffles me. If we landed on another planet, wouldn’t we want to land during the light of day so we could see what was going on? If we arrived on some strange world in the middle of the night, we might land in the middle of a methane swamp.
But aliens always land on Earth at night. Then again, I suppose if I was going to abduct some grizzled old man for experimental purposes, I’d probably drop down under the cover of darkness, too.
Yes, for years we have heard about alien abductions, but as far as I know there has not been a single report in 2020. Is it because all their examinations have been completed, or because this planet has gotten so weird that even beings from outer space want nothing to do with us?
The aliens look down and see the West Coast may burn to a cinder before earthquakes toss it into the ocean and hurricanes are smacking the Gulf Coast right and left.
Then there is the COVID-19 scare. Would you like to examine a bunch of old, fat men in the middle of a pandemic? I sure wouldn’t. Why, we might infect the entire galaxy.
“Put those Earth experiments on hold, Gort.”
But maybe we should look at the pandemic from another perspective. Maybe it was creatures from another planet that brought the coronavirus to Earth. Maybe they brought the H1N1 virus, SARS and AIDS, too. Ever consider that?
We blame all these diseases on Chinese pigs, chicken and bats, but maybe, just maybe, we should be looking skyward for their origins.
Maybe Earth is no more than a galactic laboratory where space aliens conduct medical experiments. We infect rats and guinea pigs, so might not creatures from another planet want to infect us and see how we react to different diseases and viruses?
So right now, Earthlings may be part of a COVID experiment, so the aliens don’t want to drop in on us.
Maybe if this is an experiment, the aliens already have a vaccine, and when they have studied COVID’s effects enough, they will abduct some scientist in the middle of the night and give him the formula.
See, there’s always hope from above.
But I don’t think that’s why aliens have stopped visiting us. I think they have found out that the people on Earth are crazy and they don’t want to be contaminated with our mental state. Maybe the rest of the galaxy's residents have just given up on Earth and consider our civilization a lost cause.
And why not? There are days when even I feel that way.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com
