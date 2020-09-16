DONNIE JOHNSTON: Has Earth gotten too weird even for space aliens?

No, most of those reported abductions seemed to occur either in the Midwest or along the East Coast. I never could figure out why, but aliens always seem to land their spacecraft east of the Rockies. Apparently they want no parts of the people along the Pacific.

And they always land in the middle of the night. This, too, baffles me. If we landed on another planet, wouldn’t we want to land during the light of day so we could see what was going on? If we arrived on some strange world in the middle of the night, we might land in the middle of a methane swamp.

But aliens always land on Earth at night. Then again, I suppose if I was going to abduct some grizzled old man for experimental purposes, I’d probably drop down under the cover of darkness, too.

Yes, for years we have heard about alien abductions, but as far as I know there has not been a single report in 2020. Is it because all their examinations have been completed, or because this planet has gotten so weird that even beings from outer space want nothing to do with us?

The aliens look down and see the West Coast may burn to a cinder before earthquakes toss it into the ocean and hurricanes are smacking the Gulf Coast right and left.