DONNIE JOHNSTON: How do we celebrate the holidays with COVID-19 around?

WE’RE HEADING for the holiday season and people are starting to wonder how things will play out with COVID-19 still very much a part of the picture.

Halloween is just two weeks away, but there will almost certainly be no trick-or-treating. Ironic, isn’t it, a practice dedicated to wearing masks being canceled because everyone is wearing a mask?

The obvious Halloween costume this year would be kids dressed up like the coronavirus, you know, in little round and red outfits with those spines sticking out.

Aw, but there are those who would scream because such costumes were politically incorrect. The virus is nothing to laugh about. Well, we might as well have some fun with it, because crying isn’t going to help.

What will we all do for Thanksgiving? Do the older relatives dare to mingle with the younger ones, especially kids who have spent time in school?

This year, we may not be traveling over the river and through the woods to Grandma’s house, because the old lady may still be in quarantine. But then what would Thanksgiving be without Grandma at the dinner table?

There are those, however, who will undoubtedly test fate and hold a big Thanksgiving get-together and we can only hope that everything turns out OK.