DONNIE JOHNSTON: How much money would it take to get you to move to Arkansas?

WANNA MOVE to Arkansas?
Well, the folks down there are looking for new residents. And they’ll give you $10,000 and a mountain bike if you decide to relocate.
That’s a right smart sum of money. And that mountain bike, well, you could pedal your way all around the Ozarks. Some might think that’s too nice a deal to pass up.
Texas is looking for new residents, too. That state is trying to lure companies and employees out of California, where wildfires, earthquakes, mudslides and COVID-19 are apparently combining to disillusion some of those who live in the Golden State.
Texas, however, is not offering any incentives for private individuals to relocate. If Arkansas can offer $10,000 and a mountain bike, it seems to me that Texas could spring for $20,000 and a paint pony. Throw in a picture of John Wayne and I might even be tempted myself.
I’m not so sure I want to move to Arkansas, however. I’ve been all through the state and I didn’t see anything worth going back for.
I remember passing through the outskirts of Little Rock with a friend one time and he pointed to a broken down old house trailer and declared, “Son, that’s the governor’s mansion.” Then he heehawed for about five miles.
Of course, folks in these parts joke about West Virginia the same way, I told him, but he just shook his head.
“Son, West Virginia is a cosmopolitan paradise compared to Arkansas,” he said.
I tried to think of some famous people who came from Arkansas, but all I could come up with were Bill and Hillary Clinton. That right there would probably be enough to dissuade me from setting foot in the Razorback State.
But you never know. The West Coasters like Hillary, so some might be tempted to take that $10,000 and set up camp in some secluded holler. After all, there are trees on the Arkansas hillsides and not brush. Trees don’t catch fire as easily as brush and you never hear of mudslides or earthquakes in that state.
What about Texas? There are no incentives coming out of Austin, but Texas is not the butt of Southwestern jokes like Arkansas.
Still, they’d have to offer me at least two oil wells to move to East Texas and with the price of gas dropping, they might even have to make it three for me to seriously consider a move, even from California.
The Houston area has too many people and too many mosquitoes and you can never be sure that a hurricane is not going to sneak up from Galveston and pay you a visit. Nope, they can keep East Texas.
I might be tempted to move to West Texas if they made me a good deal. I love open spaces where there are no trees to obscure the horizon and it seldom rains in West Texas.
But it’s hard to make a living in a land where there are miles and miles of nothing but miles and miles, so even if I lived on the West Coast, Texas would have to pay me a lot to move into Judge Roy Bean’s territory.
The strange part of this whole scenario is why either Arkansas or Texas would try to attract Californians. Those people out there on the West Coast are more than a little strange and it seems to me that inviting them into your state is just asking for trouble.
That’s especially true for Texas. You know the first thing those Californians are going to do is try to take all the guns away from the people in Texas.
But then all those Southern Baptist quick-draw artists in Texas might just convert those West Coasters and turn them in to gun-toters. You never can tell.
Still, I’d put my money on Arkansas getting those disillusioned Californians. They’re mostly Democrats and if they discovered that Hillary Clinton was from Arkansas they might pay $10,000 to get into the state.
As for me, I’ll let Arkansas keep its money and its bike. After all, I’ve seen the governor’s mansion and a tent in the sagebrush of West Texas would suit me better.
But I would insist on the 8x10 glossy photo of John Wayne.
Donnie Johnston:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.