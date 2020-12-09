DONNIE JOHNSTON: How much money would it take to get you to move to Arkansas?

“Son, West Virginia is a cosmopolitan paradise compared to Arkansas,” he said.

I tried to think of some famous people who came from Arkansas, but all I could come up with were Bill and Hillary Clinton. That right there would probably be enough to dissuade me from setting foot in the Razorback State.

But you never know. The West Coasters like Hillary, so some might be tempted to take that $10,000 and set up camp in some secluded holler. After all, there are trees on the Arkansas hillsides and not brush. Trees don’t catch fire as easily as brush and you never hear of mudslides or earthquakes in that state.

What about Texas? There are no incentives coming out of Austin, but Texas is not the butt of Southwestern jokes like Arkansas.

Still, they’d have to offer me at least two oil wells to move to East Texas and with the price of gas dropping, they might even have to make it three for me to seriously consider a move, even from California.

The Houston area has too many people and too many mosquitoes and you can never be sure that a hurricane is not going to sneak up from Galveston and pay you a visit. Nope, they can keep East Texas.