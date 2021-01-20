DONNIE JOHNSTON: In a perfect world, we'd all be game-show winners

I think there should be a rule that if a female contestant says she has a handsome husband, the audience should see a photo of him just to make sure he doesn’t have a wart on his nose. And if a “beautiful” wife actually goes to Walmart wearing her pajamas, the audience should know about it.

As for those “amazing” kids, well, let them sit on stage during the taping and we’ll see how perfect they are.

Yeah, I know beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that we are all beautiful inside (ha, ha). I also know that people will say anything to get on TV and have a chance to win big bucks. So, everyone is a beauty and no one is a beast. That’s a game-show rule.

Speaking of game shows, every “Jeopardy!” fan misses Alex Trebek. For three decades, he was the face of that popular game show.

Like everyone, I was curious as to who would replace him and I was happy to see that Ken Jennings got the first shot as a guest host. In fact, I would like to see Jennings continue as the permanent host.

Jennings set records as a contestant and has ties to the show. The other celebrities that are set to guest host don’t. Somehow, I just can’t see Katie Couric as Trebek’s permanent replacement.