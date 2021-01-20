DONNIE JOHNSTON: In a perfect world, we'd all be game-show winners

MOST OF US will never become a contestant on a TV game show because we don’t live in that parallel universe where everything is perfect.
That’s right. Only people from that special world are allowed to compete. At least, that’s how it seems.
Have you noticed that when the host interviews a contestant, that person has either a beautiful wife or a handsome husband? And everyone has “amazing” children?
Never have I heard someone say he had an ugly nagging wife or she had a lazy no-account husband. And you know that there are plenty of couples in this world that have spoiled-rotten children.
But I guess they won’t allow those less-than-perfect folks to appear on national television. Only people with beautiful wives, handsome husbands and amazing children get to compete for prizes and money.
Isn’t that discriminatory? Don’t ugly people with bratty kids have a right to appear on game shows? What’s the deal here? This is America! Give Old Joe Clark with a wart on his nose a chance to win a new car.
No! TV doesn’t want contestants with ugly spouses. Producers demand contestants with perfect families. So I guess they have to go to that alternate universe where all the world is sweet and beautiful.
Do you think maybe some of those contestants are lying? Is it just possible that some of them actually have wives who are not beauty queens and husbands who are slobs? Maybe those people are not from some alternate universe, but just ordinary people who are sugarcoating their lives.
I think there should be a rule that if a female contestant says she has a handsome husband, the audience should see a photo of him just to make sure he doesn’t have a wart on his nose. And if a “beautiful” wife actually goes to Walmart wearing her pajamas, the audience should know about it.
As for those “amazing” kids, well, let them sit on stage during the taping and we’ll see how perfect they are.
Yeah, I know beauty is in the eye of the beholder and that we are all beautiful inside (ha, ha). I also know that people will say anything to get on TV and have a chance to win big bucks. So, everyone is a beauty and no one is a beast. That’s a game-show rule.
Speaking of game shows, every “Jeopardy!” fan misses Alex Trebek. For three decades, he was the face of that popular game show.
Like everyone, I was curious as to who would replace him and I was happy to see that Ken Jennings got the first shot as a guest host. In fact, I would like to see Jennings continue as the permanent host.
Jennings set records as a contestant and has ties to the show. The other celebrities that are set to guest host don’t. Somehow, I just can’t see Katie Couric as Trebek’s permanent replacement.
I hope this guest host business doesn’t turn “Jeopardy” into a circus. For years, Trebek gave the show continuity, and that is what it needs right now. The producers should not jump from host to host. The show needs one host to take the ball and run with it.
As far as I’m concerned, Jennings is that guy. He reads the questions well and interjects just a tad of humor here and there, just as his predecessor did.
Stick with him. He can do the job, especially if all the contestants on the show have beautiful or handsome spouses and amazing children.
Donnie Johnston: