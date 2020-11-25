DONNIE JOHNSTON: In difficult year, let's keep gratitude on Thanksgiving menu

But it could be worse. Fifty million people died during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-19 with almost 700,000 fatalities in the United States. When you consider that the population of this country and the world was a fraction of what it is now, you can understand the severity of that outbreak.

Those who had the Spanish Flu got deathly ill. Many who get COVID-19 show no symptoms whatsoever. That is also something to be thankful for.

And we can be thankful for the vaccines that are on the way and which hopefully will save lives and bring this country—and the world—back to normal.

The saddest part of this Thanksgiving is that some family members may be shut away and excluded from the celebration. It will be a sad day for many.

We may not be able to gather with extended family but we can certainly sit down to dinner with our immediate family and we can be thankful for that fact.

We can be thankful that there are three football games on TV today, including the Cowboys and the team formerly known as the Redskins (reminds me of Prince). Maybe Alex Smith will have a good day and we can be thankful for a No Name Team win.

And maybe the Steelers can keep their unbeaten season going tonight.