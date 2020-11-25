DONNIE JOHNSTON: In difficult year, let's keep gratitude on Thanksgiving menu

THIS IS one of those years where some may struggle to find something to be thankful for.
It kind of reminds me of 1963, when America celebrated Thanksgiving three days after President John F. Kennedy, shot by an assassin the previous week, was buried. That was a sad holiday.
Then there was 2001, when Thanksgiving came some two months after the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks. A month before the annual holiday, we went to war in Afghanistan. That was not a pleasant Thanksgiving.
There were also sad Thanksgivings during World War II and the Vietnam War with soldiers overseas in deadly situations.
Fortunately, wars and terrorism seem to be at a low ebb in the U.S. for the time being.
Still, 2020, which began on such an upbeat note, has turned into a wild and crazy year. A tiny virus, probably less than one-billionth our size, has disrupted virtually every aspect of our lives.
Last Thanksgiving, we had never heard of COVID-19. Now that word is on the lips of every American. Aside from fear, this virus seems to be our worst enemy.
It is hard to give thanks for death, sickness, lockdowns and toilet paper shortages. It is difficult to give thanks for elderly people being locked away in nursing homes, schools with empty classrooms, businesses closing their doors and an estimated 250,000 U.S. deaths attributed to the virus.
But it could be worse. Fifty million people died during the Spanish Flu pandemic of 1918-19 with almost 700,000 fatalities in the United States. When you consider that the population of this country and the world was a fraction of what it is now, you can understand the severity of that outbreak.
Support Local Journalism
Those who had the Spanish Flu got deathly ill. Many who get COVID-19 show no symptoms whatsoever. That is also something to be thankful for.
And we can be thankful for the vaccines that are on the way and which hopefully will save lives and bring this country—and the world—back to normal.
The saddest part of this Thanksgiving is that some family members may be shut away and excluded from the celebration. It will be a sad day for many.
We may not be able to gather with extended family but we can certainly sit down to dinner with our immediate family and we can be thankful for that fact.
We can be thankful that there are three football games on TV today, including the Cowboys and the team formerly known as the Redskins (reminds me of Prince). Maybe Alex Smith will have a good day and we can be thankful for a No Name Team win.
And maybe the Steelers can keep their unbeaten season going tonight.
As for the Lions and the Texans, eh, who cares?
OK, so this has been a bad year so far. Be thankful that 2020 is almost over. Five more weeks and perhaps the curse will be lifted.
For those of us with health, food, shelter and a job, this may not be the best of times, but it is not the worst. Get a grip. Enjoy what you have and be thankful for it.
If you start feeling really down, just thank your giblets that you were not born (or hatched) a turkey. Not many turkeys bring their extended families to the Thanksgiving dinner table.
Happy Thanksgiving.
Donnie Johnston:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.