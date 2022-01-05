DONNIE JOHNSTON: Insurrectionists seem to be getting away with their crimes

Those were not protesting Americans; they were an army out to keep their own candidate in power and discount the will of the people in a lawful election. These thugs were trying to take over the government of the United States and keep their man in power.

They called themselves patriots, but in effect they were little more than traitors, putting one man—Donald Trump—above the Constitution that they try to con us into believing that they want to preserve. They deserve the harshest punishment possible.

Today we warn Russia that it better not invade the Ukraine or there will be consequences. But when Vladimir Putin sees video of Americans attacking their own government and receiving only a slap on the wrist, he knows that America today is little more than a toothless tiger. We cannot rule our own house despite the fact that we try to tell others how to live.

Everyone at that Jan. 6 “protest” was trying to prevent the legal transfer of power guaranteed under the Constitution. Those present, including the military and law enforcement members of the group, were putting vigilantism over due process. Courts had determined there was no foul play in the 2020 presidential election, but those at the Capitol wanted to be their own judges.