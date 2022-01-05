DONNIE JOHNSTON: Insurrectionists seem to be getting away with their crimes

IT WAS one year ago today that I sat in front of my TV and watched in disbelief as Americans attacked the U.S. Capitol and sent lawmakers running for safety.
Uniformed officers were attacked by the very men and women who for months had commended law enforcement and decried a move to defund the police. There were injuries, deaths and property destruction by thugs armed with baseball bats and other improvised weapons, including American flags.
All this was an attempt to prevent the legal transfer of power at the highest level, the presidency. It was an armed insurrection against the government of the United States and it was disgraceful and scary.
I still remember watching the TV and thinking that this could not be happening in the United States. This is something that happens in Third World countries where coups occur all the time.
Perhaps the most shameful part of the insurrection is that fewer than half of the 50 convictions thus far handed down have involved jail time. This fact tells other possible insurrectionists that you can attack the United States from within and get away with it. That’s not a good message to send to a nation divided and in political turmoil.
In other countries, those who broke into the Capitol would have been sentenced to stand before a firing squad, and if I was a judge that would have been my ruling. If you want to preserve a government, you can’t allow insurrection.
Those were not protesting Americans; they were an army out to keep their own candidate in power and discount the will of the people in a lawful election. These thugs were trying to take over the government of the United States and keep their man in power.
They called themselves patriots, but in effect they were little more than traitors, putting one man—Donald Trump—above the Constitution that they try to con us into believing that they want to preserve. They deserve the harshest punishment possible.
Today we warn Russia that it better not invade the Ukraine or there will be consequences. But when Vladimir Putin sees video of Americans attacking their own government and receiving only a slap on the wrist, he knows that America today is little more than a toothless tiger. We cannot rule our own house despite the fact that we try to tell others how to live.
Everyone at that Jan. 6 “protest” was trying to prevent the legal transfer of power guaranteed under the Constitution. Those present, including the military and law enforcement members of the group, were putting vigilantism over due process. Courts had determined there was no foul play in the 2020 presidential election, but those at the Capitol wanted to be their own judges.
I always thought that attacking the government of the United States was a serious offense, but from the verdicts thus far handed down to the insurrectionists, that apparently is not the case. Just slap them on the wrist, wink and tell them to go home and be good old boys and girls from now on.
I hope this is the end of this insurrection business, but I cannot help but believe otherwise. As shown last Jan. 6, this country is filled with hate and nobody trusts anybody, especially the government,
Is it just a matter of time until Jan. 6, 2021, happens all over again? Have others who would try to disrupt the government learned from last year’s insurrection? Are they sitting around figuring out ways to do it better next time?
If you look back at the history of Third World countries, that’s usually the way it happens. Groups keep trying until finally one coup succeeds. That leads to the end of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness as we here in America know it.
There is only one word to describe the Jan. 6 insurrection: disgraceful.
But the meting out of justice has been even worse.
