DONNIE JOHNSTON: It takes time to get used to Daylight Saving Time

Daylight Saving Time is finally here, but five days into the change, some people still haven’t adjusted.
It does take a week or so to get used to getting up an hour earlier, which is great for the coffeemakers of the world. A lot of early risers need that second cup this week.
It is amazing how the loss of one hour of sleep can affect the human body. There are a lot of baggy eyes and sleepy faces walking around this week.
Sure, we are going to get that lost hour back come November, but that is of little consolation right now. Now we’re just tired. We lost an hour of sleep and we’re dragging.
I have always wondered where that lost hour goes. Is there a celestial bank where it is tucked away for six months? If so then it should draw interest and we should get two hours back in the fall. That would seem fair.
At 2 a.m. on Sunday, it suddenly became 3 a.m. That, at least for me, is a big difference in time. I sometimes stay out late and 2 a.m. is still a reasonable hour to come home and go to bed.
But 3 a.m.? That’s an entirely different situation. That’s past late. If I’m up until 3 a.m., I feel like I might as well just stay up the rest of the night. Two a.m. is late. Three a.m. is early.
People who leave for work early don’t like Daylight Saving Time because it is still dark outside at 6 a.m. (at least they tell me it is because I don’t have a clue what happens that early). But as spring moves along, the sun rises earlier and pretty soon you’ll be leaving home in daylight again.
But the same people who hate Daylight Saving Time in the morning love it in the evenings because the sun is still shining when they get home from work. After they get home, they still have time to work in the yard or go for a walk. That extra hour of daylight in the evenings does help.
When I was a child growing up in the country, nobody called it Daylight Saving. To some it was “fast time” and to others it was “new time.”
Of course, changing from Standard Time to Daylight Saving Time had little effect on farmers who got up with the sun and went to bed with the sun. The only difference was that the crop report came on the radio an hour earlier.
I never really understood why the old people referred to Daylight Saving Time as “fast time.” Maybe it was because at 2 a.m. on Sunday the clock sped up and jumped forward an hour.
“New time” is more easily understood because most of the older people with whom I grew up were alive when the United States (at least most states) first adopted Daylight Saving Time in 1918. It was for them the “new time” system.
I still find myself referring to Daylight Saving Time as “new time.” However, I more often refer to Standard Time as “old time.”
For instance, if the dew isn’t off the grass at 11 a.m. in June, I have to remind myself that it is really just 10 a.m. “old time.”
The hottest part of the day has to be adjusted, too. Under Standard Time, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. was when the real heat of the day built up. But under Daylight Saving Time, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. is really 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. “old time,” so the hottest part of the Daylight Saving Time day is 3 p.m. to 4 p.m., which is really 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. “old time.” It makes siesta time pretty confusing.
Daylight Saving Time causes me to miss “Jeopardy” and the early innings of East Coast baseball games (assuming there will be any baseball this summer) because I’m usually outside working until the sun goes down, which in July is almost 9 p.m.
I can tape “Jeopardy,” but if I play it back when I come in at 9:30, I miss the middle innings of the baseball game after I have already missed the early innings. Decisions, decisions. Life is tough.
Daylight Saving Time also messes up my lunch schedule. Instead of being hungry at noon, I am now hungry at 1 p.m. because 1 p.m. “new time” is really noon “old time.”
Still, the benefits of Daylight Saving Time outweigh its detriments. Each day I have an extra hour of daylight in the evenings to do farm work or play golf or tennis.
I don’t really care about dark mornings. The last sunrise I saw was when I went down to the watermelon patch last July to scare the raccoons with my shotgun. Then I went back to bed.
My midday hunger will eventually adjust and I’ll somehow find time to watch “Jeopardy.” I’ll just enjoy that extra hour of daylight.
Still, I do wonder where that lost hour is hidden until it is returned in November.
Donnie Johnston: