DONNIE JOHNSTON: It's time to throw a flag on the game of football

FOOTBALL IS just too violent for the times.
Years ago, it was acceptable for one person to pound another on the gridiron, but those days are past. We are now a more civilized, more gentile society where violence is frowned upon, yet we sit before the television every Sunday and watch grown people engaged in physical combat.
It is shocking, I tell you. There is little wonder that parents are now forbidding their young children to play football and leading them into the world of soccer, where all the players do is run around a field. Infinitely more civilized, of course.
All this came to me the other night when I was watching a football game and I heard the announcer say that the referee had given the players “the two-minute warning.”
Two-minute “warning?” That’s a rather harsh and violent way of putting it. It almost sounds like something terrible will happen when two minutes have passed. Today, a two-minute “advisory” would be a more appropriate. It would make the players feel more at ease, more loved.
And players need to feel loved, but how can they with coaches screaming at them? Coaches should tone down their instructions and speak quietly—always with a smile.
We should get rid of all this “kicking” in football. That too doesn’t sound very nice. It reminds me of little kids attacking their mothers in grocery stores when the parent won’t buy the proper brand of cookies. Surely we can come up with a better and less violent word that “kicking,” like saying “the player is gently caressing the ball with his foot.”
Linemen are “guards and tackles.” Again, both are very violent words. In proper society we don’t “tackle” other people and being a “guard” implies that the football field is some sort of jail.
Which brings me to those hideous striped shirts that the officials wear. They do somewhat resemble prison uniforms and they even have numbers on them. Not something for little children to see.
And, of course, players do emerge from and return to the “locker” room. Again, it sounds like a jail.
The defensive players are always “rushing the passer.” Proper people in a proper society don’t “rush” anybody, or at least they shouldn’t. Much too violent. How can we tell our children to slow down when they watch TV and see grown men “rushing the passer?”
Rushing the passer, of course, leads to “roughing the quarterback” and that is totally unacceptable. We’re civilized. We don’t “rough” anyone.
Football players “block” other players. How awful. Certainly not something we should be teaching children. Blocking another player impedes that person’s attempt to reach his full potential and leads to a loss of self-esteem. There should be at least a 20-yard penalty for lowering an opponent’s self-esteem.
I cringe when I hear and announcer say, “That was a great hit!” following a brutal tackle. Great hit? Hits are not great. Hits hurt. Hits tear up knees and break bones. This is the 21st century. We shouldn’t be going around hitting people. These are not the Middle Ages.
I hate it when the officials blow their whistles and a penalty is called. A penalty? In this day and time? Again, what a poor example for our children. There are no penalties in real life anymore. Kids don’t understand.
When a player commits a rule infraction, he is just exploring his creativity, developing new ways to deal with the situation. Penalizing a player for being creative is absurd.
Every second player on a football team is some sort of “back.” That a very negative term. Why aren’t backs “fronts.” And what about “ends?” Sounds like this guy only gets to play during the last quarter. Well, at least there is not a position called the “back end.” That would really stink.
Football can even be a bit sacrilegious. I heard an announcer talking the other day about a “Hail Mary” pass. I’m surprised the pope hasn’t spoken out against that. Shocking.
Hitting, blocking, roughing the passer, kicking. All this business is much too violent for a society that is seeking a perfect world. It is time to eliminate this game and replace it with a sport more reflective of our times.
We simply cannot have a national game that sometimes ends in “sudden death.”
Down with violence and down with football.
Donnie Johnston: