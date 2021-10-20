DONNIE JOHNSTON: Jamestown trip leaves family lost at sea

WITH SCHOOL on fall break, my daughter and her husband decided to take the kids on a long weekend trip to the Tidewater area.
Specifically, the trip was a 10th birthday present for my granddaughter Adelyn, but my daughter also wanted to make this an educational outing. So the family motored to Yorktown to take in the various historical and recreational sites in the area.
Since they were close, my 6-year-old granddaughter Emmaline said she would like to go to Jamestown to visit the site of the first permanent English settlement in America and see the three ships on which the settlers had made their voyage to the New World: the Nina, Pinta and the Santa Maria.
So, my daughter and her husband, both college professors, and their kids started down the Colonial Parkway to Jamestown to see replicas of the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria.
Well, guess what? They didn’t find the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria at Jamestown.
I’m sure that many of you readers are at this moment asking, “Where were the ships?” Well, replicas of the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria are in Spain because those were the ships that Christopher Columbus used when he sailed west from Spain and discovered the Americas, not the ships on which the Jamestown colonists came to Virginia.
Instead, my daughter’s family found the Godspeed, the Discovery and the Susan/Sarah Constant parked in the James River at Jamestown.
Of course, my daughter and her family quickly realized their mistake and laughed about the mixup. Then she told us, “I guess we’ll just have to go to Massachusetts [Plymouth Rock] next summer to see the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria!”
Grrrr! Does anyone remember history anymore? It was the Mayflower, not the Nina, Pinta and the Santa Maria that brought the Pilgrims over. Get out your history books, people!
Next summer, Caroline will probably be explaining to me that the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria were not in Massachusetts because they all hit an iceberg in the North Atlantic and sank in 1912.
Makes me want to scream!
Changing the subject, this is the time when the battle over turning on the heat begins.
The other night, one of my neighbors complained that she was chilly, but her husband wouldn’t let her turn on the heat.
Not me! When the temperature in the house drops below 70 degrees, I turn on the heat. I grew up in a cold, uninsulated house and I am not going to be uncomfortable because I am too cheap to hit that heat button.
I could put on a sweater, but I’d rather just turn on the heat for a few minutes to take the chill off the house.
The people that won’t turn on the heat are usually the same ones that will drive 10 miles to save 3 cents on a gallon of gas. Saving 3 cents a gallon will only save you 30 cents on a 10-gallon fill-up. It will probably cost you 50 cents worth of gas to drive to the cheaper station.
If it gets hot in the daytime, as it often does at this time of the year, I’ll turn on the air conditioner. If it gets cold at night, I’ll flip on the heat.
And I won’t drive 10 miles to save 3 cents a gallon on gas!
Speaking of saving, Major League Baseball has implemented all manner of rule changes during the past several years to shorten games. Despite no-pitch intentional walks and limiting pitcher changes, however, games this season—at an average of three hours and 11 minutes—were the longest ever.
And playoff games this week are often still in progress after midnight, when most adults and almost all kids are in bed.
It’s not about the fans, it’s about the TV money.
Finally, it was sad to hear that Gen. Colin Powell died.
No greater tribute can be paid Powell than to say that he was a fine man.
He was a smart man, too. He proved that by having sense enough not to run for president. But if he had run, I would have walked five miles in the snow to vote for him.
He was a man with integrity and common sense, qualities too often missing in America today.
Colin Powell: a fine man gone.
Donnie Johnston: