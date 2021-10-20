DONNIE JOHNSTON: Jamestown trip leaves family lost at sea

Of course, my daughter and her family quickly realized their mistake and laughed about the mixup. Then she told us, “I guess we’ll just have to go to Massachusetts [Plymouth Rock] next summer to see the Nina, Pinta and Santa Maria!”

Grrrr! Does anyone remember history anymore? It was the Mayflower, not the Nina, Pinta and the Santa Maria that brought the Pilgrims over. Get out your history books, people!

Next summer, Caroline will probably be explaining to me that the Nina, the Pinta and the Santa Maria were not in Massachusetts because they all hit an iceberg in the North Atlantic and sank in 1912.

Makes me want to scream!

Changing the subject, this is the time when the battle over turning on the heat begins.

The other night, one of my neighbors complained that she was chilly, but her husband wouldn’t let her turn on the heat.

Not me! When the temperature in the house drops below 70 degrees, I turn on the heat. I grew up in a cold, uninsulated house and I am not going to be uncomfortable because I am too cheap to hit that heat button.

I could put on a sweater, but I’d rather just turn on the heat for a few minutes to take the chill off the house.