DONNIE JOHNSTON: Just a hint of a toilet paper shortage sends Americans into panic

The problem with a toilet is that it will not flush corncobs or pages from the Sears & Roebuck catalog, which people usedr before modern toilet paper came along.

Back when there were outdoor toilets, used corncobs and slick paper pages were disposed with no problem. With a modern toiler, however, they clog up the drain and everything just backs up into the bathroom. That is not good.

Besides, Sears catalogs are a thing of the past, and when farmers shell corn these days they break up the cobs. Further, there are few “Johnny houses” left in our great country.

Now most of us live in close proximity to one another, so even going out behind a bush and using leaves for toilet paper is not an option.

What this all boils down to is that we are prisoners of toilet paper manufacturers. We worry about the government controlling us but it is really Proctor & Gamble that has us under their thumb.

Not having toilet paper and not being able to flush are two of America’s worst fears. That’s who we are.

Oh, and yes, Thomas crapper’s last name has come to be used as slang for feces.

And this Englishman’s toilet float invention is so significant that Thomas Crapper has his own day, Jan. 27.