DONNIE JOHNSTON: Let us pray for an end to political correctness

We should also throw “ahorse” in there because there are many who love their horses.

Of course, this whole prayer ending deal should rightly be classified as “ajoke.” Through ignorance and political correctness, some seek to change everything about this country, including its values and its history.

If women are offended by “amen”—and I have not heard one say she was—then first let her learn the true meaning of the word before she complains.

Meanwhile, adding “awomen” to the end of a prayer would seem to border on sacrilege. It assumes that God is sexist and values men above women. Who in Congress is ready to make that charge?

On second thought, maybe I shouldn’t have asked that question because there are probably those on the floor of the House and Senate that would.

Saying “amen” at the end of a prayer is long-held tradition, dating back to the Old Testament. But then, breaking with traditions has become commonplace in our society during the last 25 years, so perhaps amen will officially be labeled as sexist and fall by the wayside