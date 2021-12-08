DONNIE JOHNSTON: Let's hope weekend rain forecasts are accurate

HOW ABOUT a few odds and ends today?

Let’s start with rain.

We need rain. We haven’t had a substantial rain since Oct. 29, almost six weeks ago. The airports in Richmond and Washington both had less than an inch in November. I had eight-tenths at my house.

The groundwater should be fine, because we have had more than 50 inches so far this year, but the top of the ground is dry. A dry-leaf fire could get away in a hurry.

They say we’re going to have rain—maybe an inch—this weekend. But then again, they said we were going to have an inch of snow yesterday. You can’t put much faith in a weather forecast more than 36 hours out.

Those who put great store by long-range forecasts need only to ponder forecasts on how much snow was coming Wednesday. On Friday (according to The Weather Channel), we were going to get an inch of snow. Saturday morning, it was 1–3 inches. Saturday night, it was back down to an inch. Sunday, it was rain and snow, possibly an inch. Monday, it was snow showers and Tuesday it was the possibility of a few snow flurries.