DONNIE JOHNSTON: Let's hope weekend rain forecasts are accurate

HOW ABOUT a few odds and ends today?
Let’s start with rain.
We need rain. We haven’t had a substantial rain since Oct. 29, almost six weeks ago. The airports in Richmond and Washington both had less than an inch in November. I had eight-tenths at my house.
The groundwater should be fine, because we have had more than 50 inches so far this year, but the top of the ground is dry. A dry-leaf fire could get away in a hurry.
They say we’re going to have rain—maybe an inch—this weekend. But then again, they said we were going to have an inch of snow yesterday. You can’t put much faith in a weather forecast more than 36 hours out.
Those who put great store by long-range forecasts need only to ponder forecasts on how much snow was coming Wednesday. On Friday (according to The Weather Channel), we were going to get an inch of snow. Saturday morning, it was 1–3 inches. Saturday night, it was back down to an inch. Sunday, it was rain and snow, possibly an inch. Monday, it was snow showers and Tuesday it was the possibility of a few snow flurries.
Grrrr! Don’t get us all excited for nothing! Just say there is the possibility of precipitation Wednesday. Just admit that neither you nor your computers know what will occur.
If you base your plans on a forecast more than 24–36 hours out, you may be in for a big disappointment. They are seldom accurate.
What are accurate are Taylor Heinicke’s passes. It looks like the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins finally has a quarterback. The former Old Dominion University signal-caller has led the “formerly knowns” to four straight victories. Now if we can just beat those Cowboys on Sunday!
Last Sunday’s game with the Raiders saw Washington finally play an entire game with a healthy kicker. Brian Johnson is the team’s fourth placekicker this season. That’s usually the number of quarterbacks they go through in a year.
Johnson nailed it at the end against the Raiders, a kick I didn’t get to see live because of tow trucks.
That’s right! I went to the local Christmas parade, where there must have been 1,000 tow trucks entered. I didn’t know there were that many tow trucks in the world.
Many were monster tow trucks, ones big enough to drag the North Pole down to New Jersey. I though the world needed love, but I’m beginning to suspect that tow trucks are more necessary.
Of course, they were all decked out in pretty Christmas lights, but there were so many tow trucks (a real symbol of the holiday season) that the parade went on forever and I missed Washington’s victory. Crazy!
Speaking of crazy, I have a friend who recently paid $800 to have his dog’s teeth cleaned. Dog lovers can send emails calling me all sorts of dirty names if they want, but paying $800 to have a dog’s teeth cleaned is ridiculous.
Actually, the cleaning was about $35, but the vet gave the dog an EKG, an X-ray and an anesthetic to put him to sleep during the procedure. This is a good, healthy dog that tries to bite everybody who comes near him. He needs an EKG to see if his heart is strong enough to have his teeth cleaned? Come on! He needs a muzzle!
Children in Africa are dying because they don’t have clean water and Americans are paying $800 to have their dog’s teeth cleaned! Give me a break!
Speaking of big money, did you see that former Washington Nationals’ pitcher Max Scherzer signed with the Mets for some $43 million a year? Now there’s a man who can afford to pay $800 to have his dog’s teeth cleaned.
Meanwhile, Major League owners and the players association are now in lockout mode because both the players and the owners want a new contract that gives each side more money.
In particular, the players’ association wants young, unproven players to be paid more. Hey! They make less because they haven’t done anything yet! You have to earn your salary.
Right now, the minimum salary is $570,000. Only vets who clean dogs’ teeth make more than that (more nasty emails from vets). First-year teachers don’t even make that (even more dirty emails).
Finally, on the golf course Monday, my buddies and I concluded that the best advertising is not TV or radio or newspaper (cue dirty emails from my bosses). If you really want your name and logo to get around, put them on golf balls. They get lost and found so many times in the course of a year that thousands of men and women may see then.
Golf ball ads! “Shark Tank,” here I come.
Donnie Johnston: