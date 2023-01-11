DONNIE JOHNSTON: Let's solve the world's problems, but first find my golf ball

I’ve got a few odds and ends on my mind today, so hang on.

Let’s start with golf.

You want to become a multimillionaire? Invent a golf ball with an imbedded microchip that can be accessed with an app on your cell phone.

Even the best golfers occasionally hit errant shots into the woods or the high weeds and, to the frustration of members of their group and those playing behind them, slow play down by searching for their lost balls.

If a microchip was imbedded in the ball, the golfer could simply pull out his phone, hit the app and allow technology to take over. The microchip would send out a signal and a beacon would appear on the phone’s screen that would lead the golfer straight to his ball.

I’m sure that technology is available right now, but I assume it is not in use because it is too costly. The trick, then, would be to make it affordable.

Without question, a golf ball with such technology would cost more, but then a single ball might last a year, unless…

Unless you hit it into the lake. Then you need one more piece of technology: a magnet to draw it out. Of course, if you put a magnet inside the ball you might as well program it to provide a powerful attraction to the hole when you putt.

Of course, I came up with this technology idea while searching through the weeds for my ball. Necessity is the mother of invention.

I saw something on the golf course the other day that I have never seen before. When hitting an approach shot from about 60 yards I noticed something dark around the hole, which I assumed was a big sycamore leaf (the green was in a grove of trees).

When I got to the green, however, I found that the object was a foot-long catfish whose tail was in the hole and head was facing the tee.

Well, they say you see something new every day.

How did it get there? Well, my first thought was that an eagle had snatched it from the pond several hundred yards away and, playing eagle golf, dropped it in the hole on a bet.

Then it occurred to me that some golfer might have killed it with an errant drive into the water and, since it lived in a pond on a golf course, wanted to make its final resting place the hole on the 15th green.

Of course, it was probably some crazy golfer ahead of us who wanted it to appear that fish were come coming out of a hole in the ground.

However it got there, it was a weird sight.

Let’s go back to technology.

At this time of year, when the late afternoon sun is near its lowest point in the southwestern sky, it sometimes becomes almost impossible to see when driving a car directly toward an impending sunset.

This presents a clear and present danger on the highway and the Virginia Department of Transportation should do something to correct it.

There must be some way to use technology to shift the highway slightly to the north so that drivers won’t be blinded by the setting sun. Then, when the sun moves farther to the north in February, shift the highway back to its previous route.

I got this idea when I remembered playing with my electric train as a child. I could just shift that track right or left anytime I wanted. Using modern technology, shouldn’t VDOT be able to do the same with a road?

Just a suggestion to help make our highways safer.

Finally, I watched a commercial the other night with a participant who says, “I SEEN” something happen.

Grrrrrr!

Does no one in this country know anything about the rules of grammar anymore? Do schools no longer teach English?

It is “I SAW” something happen. I “SEEN” is extremely poor grammar and I would have thought that someone making a TV commercial that cost thousands of dollars would have caught this mistake. Or doesn’t anyone care anymore?

Such grammar puts the product being advertised in a very poor light, at least as far as I’m concerned.

I thought about this, too, while searching for my ball in the weeds.

And no, I didn’t skin the catfish and eat it for supper.

But I was tempted.