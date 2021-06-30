DONNIE JOHNSTON: Major League Baseball is creating a sticky situation with crackdown on pitchers

This checking for sticky substances business came to a head a couple of weeks ago in a game between Washington and Philadelphia when Phillies manager Joe Girardi demanded that Nationals hurler Max Scherzer be checked in the middle of a crucial inning.

Scherzer was so incensed that he did everything short of dropping his pants (he did unbuckle his belt) to prove that he was not cheating in any way. The incident came close to becoming a brawl with the Washington pitcher all but telling the Phillies manager that he would see him out behind the stadium after the game.

Who can figure what the MLB brass is thinking? The owners raise the seams of the ball to make it curve more and then get all excited when it does just that. Now they have the umpires check for sticky substances between innings, which helps the pitchers even more.

How? Psychology. Up until the 1990s, many pitchers were accused of doctoring the baseball to make it curve more, including spitting on it. No one could ever prove that spitting on a baseball gave the pitcher any advantage (the ball often gets wet playing during rain showers), but it put that spark of suspicion in the minds of the hitters.