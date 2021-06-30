DONNIE JOHNSTON: Major League Baseball is creating a sticky situation with crackdown on pitchers

Major League Baseball is at it again.
After every inning, umpires are checking pitchers’ caps, gloves and who knows what else for foreign “sticky substances” that could be applied to the baseball to make it spin more.
This comes in a year when finely-tuned professional athletes who are being paid hundreds of millions of dollars to play a game are considered so frail that they can’t play two nine-inning games as part of a doubleheader and relief pitchers must start extra innings with a man on second base that they had no part in putting there.
All this checking for “sticky substances” comes after the powers-that-be in Major League Baseball altered the baseball over the winter, raising the seams a fraction of an inch.
If you studied physics in high school or even if you just have a grain of common sense you know what that does. First, higher seams allow the pitcher to get a better grip and spin the ball more when throwing curves, sliders and change-ups.
Second, higher seams cause more friction when the ball is thrown with great velocity and this resistance against the air also causes it to curve more. In other words, Major League Baseball has changed the aerodynamics of the baseball to make it curve more, but now league officials want to blame pitchers for making explosive curves actually happen.
This checking for sticky substances business came to a head a couple of weeks ago in a game between Washington and Philadelphia when Phillies manager Joe Girardi demanded that Nationals hurler Max Scherzer be checked in the middle of a crucial inning.
Scherzer was so incensed that he did everything short of dropping his pants (he did unbuckle his belt) to prove that he was not cheating in any way. The incident came close to becoming a brawl with the Washington pitcher all but telling the Phillies manager that he would see him out behind the stadium after the game.
Who can figure what the MLB brass is thinking? The owners raise the seams of the ball to make it curve more and then get all excited when it does just that. Now they have the umpires check for sticky substances between innings, which helps the pitchers even more.
How? Psychology. Up until the 1990s, many pitchers were accused of doctoring the baseball to make it curve more, including spitting on it. No one could ever prove that spitting on a baseball gave the pitcher any advantage (the ball often gets wet playing during rain showers), but it put that spark of suspicion in the minds of the hitters.
They even caught one pitcher with a fingernail file on his person while pitching. Did he really use the file (in front of 30,000 fans) to actually doctor the ball? Probably not. But he got the batters thinking he did and that took some of the edge off their effectiveness. He was playing mind games.
Major League Baseball is beginning to act like professional wrestling 50 years ago. Remember when the referee would check a wrestler’s person for hidden strings when his opponent accused him of trying to strangle him? It was all one big show and the fans bought it.
But baseball is not professional wrestling and fans are getting tired of MLB’s front-office tampering with the game and cheapening it. This “sticky substance” mess is another step in that direction.
Did Girardi actually think Scherzer or was he just trying to show how ridiculous this checking business really is? Whether or not that was his intention, that was the effect. The move got national attention both on the networks and on social media.
But the most ridiculous move was when umpires checked Baltimore’s Mickey Jannis, a knuckleball pitcher, to see if he had a sticky substance that would make the ball spin faster. The knuckleball doesn’t spin at all! Come on, ump!
Yep, Major League Baseball is getting crazier and crazier.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com