DONNIE JOHNSTON: Nats go from raising a pennant to waving a white flag

IT IS called giving up.
There are nicer names for it, but giving up is what it really boils down to.
It is something we were told never to do by our first T-ball coach and that “never quit” philosophy was reinforced in Little League, Pony League and high school.
Never give up!
Unfortunately, the word apparently never got to Major League Baseball executives because that’s what about a dozen teams—including the Washington Nationals—did last week. They gave up on the season.
From the opening day of spring training until the last week in July, baseball is a grand and glorious game filled with high hopes and great expectations. Then suddenly it becomes a business and those high hopes and great expectations get tossed out a fifth-story window.
Teams that just weeks ago were taking old men back to the days of their youth take a slap at those wrinkled faces and say enough is enough. We know we can’t win, so we’re giving up. Your Little League coaches were wrong. There is a time to quit. And we’re throwing in the towel.
Now fans that paid thousands of dollars for season tickets are forced to come to the ballpark and watch what amounts to a top-flight minor league team perform for the last two months of the season.
It is akin to paying to see the Eagles in concert and then finding out that the house band from the bar down the street will actually be playing. It is a slap in the face to ticketholders, and there are no refunds.
It was fitting that Washington played the Chicago Cubs last weekend because both teams cleaned house on Friday, the Major League trading deadline. The joke was that neither club would have enough players left to field a team that night.
But for true fans, it was no joke. It was a bitter disappointment. It was acceptance that both teams had given up on the season. It was another “just wait till next year.”
The truth is that next year doesn’t look any better for Washington. They have a weak minor league system and some of the young prospects they received in exchange for eight seasoned veterans at the trade deadline are years away.
When you come right down to it, the Nats are down to two quality players— Juan Soto and Victor Robles. Ryan Zimmerman is over the hill and Stephen Strasburg, who seems always to be hurt, is past his prime.
Interestingly, Washington was the only team in the National League East— the weakest division in Major League Baseball—to hold a fire sale. The Mets, Braves and Phillies made improvements and the lowly Marlins, who may soon pass the Nats in the standings, stood pat.
In other words, Washington was the only team in its division to give up.
That fact should not sit well with Soto, the team’s only remaining star. He has three more years of arbitration before becoming a free agent, but no high-profile player wants to spend his entire career with a team that is continually in a rebuilding mode, which the Nats may well be for the next several years.
Barring injury, Soto will be in the financial stratosphere when he becomes a free agent, and the Nats may not be able to afford him. Between now and then, he may not want to sign a long-term contract with a team that is going nowhere. After all, most guys can get along pretty well on $8.5 million a season, Soto’s reported salary. He may be willing to wait for the really big bucks.
The trade that made the least sense to me was sending Trea Turner to the Dodgers. Turner is one of the premier young shortstops—both offensively and defensively—in the game. And he had another year left on his contract.
If I’m going to start a rebuilding program, I want a good power-hitting outfielder—Soto—and a good shortstop. Those are the two hardest commodities to find. Now the Nats must starting rebuilding around a single player: Soto.
Make no mistake, the remaining players are not giving up, although the front office has. Those guys will go out there and give it their all. Still, it looks like it will be a long couple of months for Washington.
In March, baseball is the great American game. In late July—at least for some teams—it becomes just another business.
From now until October, the only thrills the fans are likely to embrace are Soto being intentionally walked and Zimmerman doffing his cap during a pinch-hitting appearance.
Hopefully, Miami will wave when the Marlins pass Washington in the standings.
