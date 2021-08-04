DONNIE JOHNSTON: Nats go from raising a pennant to waving a white flag

In other words, Washington was the only team in its division to give up.

That fact should not sit well with Soto, the team’s only remaining star. He has three more years of arbitration before becoming a free agent, but no high-profile player wants to spend his entire career with a team that is continually in a rebuilding mode, which the Nats may well be for the next several years.

Barring injury, Soto will be in the financial stratosphere when he becomes a free agent, and the Nats may not be able to afford him. Between now and then, he may not want to sign a long-term contract with a team that is going nowhere. After all, most guys can get along pretty well on $8.5 million a season, Soto’s reported salary. He may be willing to wait for the really big bucks.

The trade that made the least sense to me was sending Trea Turner to the Dodgers. Turner is one of the premier young shortstops—both offensively and defensively—in the game. And he had another year left on his contract.

If I’m going to start a rebuilding program, I want a good power-hitting outfielder—Soto—and a good shortstop. Those are the two hardest commodities to find. Now the Nats must starting rebuilding around a single player: Soto.