DONNIE JOHNSTON: Nothing like curling up and enjoying the Winter Olympics

I’M LOOKING forward to the Winter Olympics.

I never cared much for the summer games for several reasons. First, they are played during baseball season and you simply don’t try to compete with America’s favorite pastime.

I also am not into running, so all those track and field events don’t interest me.

But I do like snow, and that’s what the Winter Olympics are all about: snow and ice. Downhill skiing, ski jumping, bobsledding and even

ice skating are fun sports to watch.

My favorite, however, is curling. You know, that game played on ice with rocks and brooms, the game most Americans south of Maine and Minnesota have never heard of.

Men’s curling is okay, but I prefer women’s curling and it is not just because the players wear those tight stretch pants, although that doesn’t hurt.

I prefer women’s curling for the same reason that I prefer women’s tennis. It is a slower and more relaxing game than the one the men play. I know that sounds crazy, since both men and women push those rocks slowly down the alley, but to me, women’s curling is just more fun to watch.