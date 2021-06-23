DONNIE JOHNSTON: 'Perry Mason' can still protect you from legal trouble today

I’ve learned a lot from watching “Perry Mason” and I think I could handle myself pretty well in court. I know all about hearsay evidence and I know when testimony is “incompetent, irrelevant and immaterial.”

I also know that you can’t cross-examine a witness about something not brought out in direct examination. Yep, after a few episodes of “Perry Mason,” I would be ready to take the bar exam.

But I learned other things that help me in my daily life, little tidbits that keep me from becoming a suspect in a murder case, things everyone should remember.

First, if you knock on a door and it pushes open, you better get out of there in a hurry, because there is almost certainly a dead body in that house. Perry always went inside, but not me.

Yes, I know that going inside with the door open is not technically breaking and entering, but I don’t want to stumble over a dead body in the dark.

But if you do walk on in and come upon a corpse lying in the floor, be careful not to touch anything. Even if you call the police, make sure you use a handkerchief to pick up the telephone. You don’t want to leave your fingerprints! That’s a no-no.