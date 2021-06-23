DONNIE JOHNSTON: 'Perry Mason' can still protect you from legal trouble today

I STILL watch “Perry Mason.”
Yes, I have seen those old 1950s and ’60s shows so many times I can almost recite the dialogue, but they are so well done that I still often can’t remember who did it.
I would watch something else, some current show, if I could find one that is any good, but somehow I just can’t relate to today’s idiotic sitcoms. If I’m going to watch TV, I want to be either entertained or informed. I don’t want a lesson on political correctness.
So, many nights when there are no good ballgames, I turn on an old episode of “Perry Mason” and watch those West Coasters of bygone days driving block-long Cadillacs and chain-smoking cigarettes.
In case you didn’t know it, Perry Mason goes much further back than the 1950s TV series. Erle Stanley Gardner invented the lawyer in the early 1920s and wrote some 80 novels about the fictional Los Angeles defense attorney.
There were also several Perry Mason movies in the 1930s, low-budget features that featured Paul Drake, who became a top-flight private eye in the TV series, as a bumbling idiot who followed Mason around.
No, it was not until Raymond Burr became Perry Mason on the TV series that the L.A. lawyer took on his persona of infallibility and everyone in America wanted to call him when they got in trouble.
I’ve learned a lot from watching “Perry Mason” and I think I could handle myself pretty well in court. I know all about hearsay evidence and I know when testimony is “incompetent, irrelevant and immaterial.”
I also know that you can’t cross-examine a witness about something not brought out in direct examination. Yep, after a few episodes of “Perry Mason,” I would be ready to take the bar exam.
But I learned other things that help me in my daily life, little tidbits that keep me from becoming a suspect in a murder case, things everyone should remember.
First, if you knock on a door and it pushes open, you better get out of there in a hurry, because there is almost certainly a dead body in that house. Perry always went inside, but not me.
Yes, I know that going inside with the door open is not technically breaking and entering, but I don’t want to stumble over a dead body in the dark.
But if you do walk on in and come upon a corpse lying in the floor, be careful not to touch anything. Even if you call the police, make sure you use a handkerchief to pick up the telephone. You don’t want to leave your fingerprints! That’s a no-no.
If there is a bloody knife or a gun on the floor beside the body, don’t touch it. As sure as the sun rises in the east, someone will walk in just as you are inspecting that knife or gun and they’ll think you did it.
But even if nobody shows up, you’ll leave your fingerprints on that weapon and that is not good. And if you wipe your fingerprints off, you will also be wiping off the fingerprints of the real killer and that evidence could save you if you become a suspect.
Never be alone with an enemy (or someone who is blackmailing you) in a room with a fireplace poker. I’ve seen it too many times on “Perry Mason,” somebody grabs a poker and smacks the victim in the head with it.
And if there is a fireplace poker next to the body in the room with the open door, DO NOT TOUCH IT! Again, those fingerprints could lead to your arrest for murder and today there is no Raymond Burr to defend you.
Yes, I have learned a great deal about the law, dead bodies and fingerprints from watching Perry Mason. I can also stand up and yell, “Objection, your honor!” with the best lawyer in America.
Perry was a good attorney and Paul Drake could unearth more information over a lunch break than the FBI could discover in a year.
I always wondered how District Attorney Hamilton Burger and police Lt. Arthur Tragg kept their jobs. Tragg was always arresting the wrong man, after which Burger would prosecute him. It was all up to Perry to straighten things out.
Remember what I have told you here. Don’t walk in on a corpse and don’t touch the evidence. Fingerprints at the scene of a murder could get you life behind bars.
But if you do get caught standing over the victim with a fireplace poker in your hand, call Perry!
The number is BR-549.
Donnie Johnston: