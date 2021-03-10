DONNIE JOHNSTON: Pickups keep getting bigger—and brighter

Washington says that our economy is in rough shape, but judging from the number of these big rigs on the road, there must be a lot of money floating around out there somewhere. Some of those pickups cost five times what I paid for my first house.

Cheap gas these past few years has undoubtedly contributed to the number of big pickups and SUVs on the highway, but now fuel prices are starting to rise. A year or so ago, a gallon of gas was as low as $1.83, but now we’re creeping up toward the $3-a-gallon mark.

I know these new vehicles offer decent gas mileage, but if fuel gets back to the $3.50 or $4 a gallon range, it is going to cost an arm and a leg to fill those big tanks. But since I just have an 20-year-old economy size truck parked in my driveway, I’m not going to be faced with that problem.

I sometimes wonder why people buy these huge pickups. I can understand if they need them for work, but most of those I see on the road today are just for pleasure. In fact, many look like nothing has ever been hauled in their beds.

It is interesting how times have changed. When I was growing up, pickups were small, just big enough to haul a cow and a calf to market (with high wooden sides). There was only room for the driver and a passenger in the cab.