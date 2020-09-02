DONNIE JOHNSTON: Political fighting extends all the way to the fifth grade

SOMETIMES it is really hard to get a column written.
I was about halfway through some Pulitzer Prize-winning prose when I got a message from my daughter saying that there had been a fight in the fifth- grade locker room of my grandson’s school today.
Was it over baseball, a girl or even the answer to a math problem? No. It was over the presidential election.
This is a hotsy-totsy private school in Lynchburg, the home of Jerry Falwell, Liberty University, the easternmost hole in the Bible Belt.
The news was hard to believe at first, because, except for my son and daughter-in-law, who happen to be in town because their apartment got flooded in Detroit, I didn’t think there was a single Democrat in Lynchburg.
But apparently there is and he is in the fifth grade, something the Republicans might want to look into. This fact, of course, would lead one to believe that the boy’s parents—or at least one of them—are Democrats, too, and this should really shake up the conservatives of that city.
Now, I haven’t gotten the ins and outs of the political uprising yet, but I did find out that the fight was verbal and not physical. That’s good for somebody, because my grandson is a Ninja Warrior wannabe and is tough as nails.
I did find out that my grandson was in the middle. Instead of siding with the Trump Republicans or the Biden Democrats, he started yelling that neither man was worth a hoot, something I said in a column a few weeks ago (and he doesn’t read my columns).
Well, it is good to know that my grandson knows the political score and also good that he didn’t get into a fight and thrown out of school. Like his grandfather, he is a peacemaker—until the war starts.
That’s where we are in this country. Divisive politics have trickled down into the fifth-grade locker rooms. That might be good because young people need to be informed these days. After all, with mail-in ballots, these kids might be voting in November.
Just when I’m trying to digest this bit of news, my daughter messages me and says that she has found a wounded bird that has apparently flown into the house and hurt himself. She took him inside the house, but was then informed that a bird in the house is the sign of a death.
That’s not right, I had to explain. A bird that bangs itself against a window trying to get into the house is a sign of a death—at least that’s the way Grandma explained it to me.
But now she doesn’t know what to do with the injured bird. I could suggest calling my old buddy Eddie Clark, but he doesn’t deal with anything smaller than eagles. And this looks like a sparrow (pictures always accompany a message these days).
I told her to just wait till the rain stops and put it under a bush (as long as it is not a George W. Bush). But then she explained that the dog might get it. How about waiting till the dog isn’t outside, like after dark? Hey! You have a master’s degree.
Then my buddy from Richmond calls to see how much rain we have had today. It is pouring rain. I haven’t gone out to check.
I go back to the political altercation in the locker room, which seems the most interesting tidbit of information on this yucky afternoon. I want more information because inquiring minds need ideas for columns.
Tell my grandson to tell me the story on Marco Polo (if you old folks don’t know what Marco Polo is, I don’t have enough space to explain).
I hear nothing, probably because my daughter won’t tell him because she doesn’t want the story to wind up in the newspaper.
Tough break! Your father is a columnist and he needs to write columns to make money to leave you in his will. If you tell a newspaperman something and don’t say “off the record,” you are fair game. Any child of a columnist should know that.
No Marco Polo. I could make up the details (like they do on the TV news) but that would be unethical to do to fifth-graders. If they were in the sixth grade, however …
A bored friend calls to jokingly ask why I am not playing golf. “Hard to find your ball in the swamp,” I tell her.
Then my buddy calls again.
“How many days has it rained up there this month?”
“Twenty-one out of 31,” I tell him. “Over 11 inches.”
He is satisfied.
Finally, it is quiet, but now I’ve lost my train of thought. I may not ever get this column written and they don’t pay me to produce blank space.
Let me try again.
Injured birds, fifth grade political fights, floods.
Well, it is 2020.
Donnie Johnston:
