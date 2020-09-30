DONNIE JOHNSTON: Presidential debate was a shameful spectacle

IT WAS A shameful display, to say the least.
Tuesday night’s first presidential debate offers clear-cut proof that America is a nation in trouble.
President Donald Trump attacking Democratic candidate Joe Biden’s family and Biden telling the president of the United States to “just shut up.” How could out country stoop to such depths of incivility?
That debacle made the Hillary Clinton–Donald Trump clashes four years ago look like Sunday School discussions and was more reminiscent of a barroom brawl than a presidential debate.
As someone who watched the very first televised debate between Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy, I was appalled by the lack of civility Tuesday night. The 1960 debate and all subsequent debates before Trump–Clinton were carried out in a gentlemanly manner. This one was not.
The sad part of the whole mess is that the incivility displayed in that debate is a true and accurate reflection of our American society today. The hate and mistrust on the streets manifest itself in the two men that stood on that stage.
In the beginning, there were tears in my eyes from laughing so hard. By the end of the night, there should have been tears in my eyes for our country because one of these men is going to be our leader—and “the leader of the free world” for the next four years. God help us.
To say that Trump acted un-presidential is an understatement. He wouldn’t shut up. Biden couldn’t shut him up and Fox News moderator Chris Wallace couldn’t shut him up. He just kept going on and on, talking over Biden and Wallace as if they weren’t there.
Biden followed suit and talked over Trump, with each candidate making rude statements while the other was speaking. At times, I was hoping Wallace would send in security to bring order. No, not “restore” order, because from the opening question there was no order.
It was evident from this first debate that both men are living in a dream world. Trump thinks he was the greatest president in this country’s history and Biden think he can defeat COVID-19 and stop floods and forest fires if he is elected.
The truth is that despite all the yelling and insults, neither candidate seemed to have a firm grasp of America’s problems or how to solve them. One man was lost in his own ego while the other just seemed lost—and overwhelmed.
Biden appeared pale and did not look healthy. Trump countered with a spray tan that made him look like a sunburned tourist.
The president walked up to the podium with a scowl on his face and didn’t change expressions all night long. Biden at least smiled occasionally, especially when calling the President of the United States “a liar.”
As I said, it the debate wasn’t so shameful it would have been great comedy. But being president is serious stuff and it is sad to see candidates for the highest office in the land allow themselves to look like idiots.
One friend watching the debate with me got up to leave before 10 p.m. She had had enough.
Another who was texting me throughout the evening declared, “It is a good thing they don’t have guns.”
At times, I thought Wallace might need one to shoot up into the air to get the candidates’ attention.
There was no winner or loser Tuesday night. Trump showed he was a bully and it was clear that Biden couldn’t handle the pressure. Neither is a characteristic becoming the leader of a powerful nation.
The really sad part of this is that neither candidate likely changed the mind of a single voter. Our nation is so politically polarized that it is the party and not the man that gets the vote.
In fact, with early balloting, almost 200,000 Virginians had already gone to the polls before that first debate took place.
We all know that politicians can be rough customers behind the scenes, but in the past they have always pretended to be gentlemen and ladies in public. No more. And Tuesday night proved it.
I don’t know if I can stomach another debate, but my job demands that I try. Goodness knows, these guys give me plenty to write about.
Hopefully, I’ll have a better word to describe the next encounter but all I can say about the craziness in Cleveland was that it was shameful.
Donnie Johnston:
