DONNIE JOHNSTON: Presidential debate was a shameful spectacle

As I said, it the debate wasn’t so shameful it would have been great comedy. But being president is serious stuff and it is sad to see candidates for the highest office in the land allow themselves to look like idiots.

One friend watching the debate with me got up to leave before 10 p.m. She had had enough.

Another who was texting me throughout the evening declared, “It is a good thing they don’t have guns.”

At times, I thought Wallace might need one to shoot up into the air to get the candidates’ attention.

There was no winner or loser Tuesday night. Trump showed he was a bully and it was clear that Biden couldn’t handle the pressure. Neither is a characteristic becoming the leader of a powerful nation.

The really sad part of this is that neither candidate likely changed the mind of a single voter. Our nation is so politically polarized that it is the party and not the man that gets the vote.

In fact, with early balloting, almost 200,000 Virginians had already gone to the polls before that first debate took place.