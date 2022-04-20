DONNIE JOHNSTON: Pulling pitchers is far from perfect for baseball

IT HAS NOT been a good start for Major League Baseball.

Millionaires bickering over money destroyed about half of spring training and pushed the start of the season back almost two weeks.

Applying the designated hitter rule to the National League incensed baseball purists who also shook their heads when pitchers started getting signals from catchers through a communicator in their caps.

Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson accused San Diego coach Mike Shildt of racism because he used an expletive that is so common on the field that a TV announcer had to apologize the other day because a frustrated batter screamed it and the word was picked up by a microphone.

But perhaps the worst atrocity of them all (with the exception of the DH rule, which I think is part of a communist plot to destroy America) occurred when Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled starter Clayton Kershaw on Wednesday when the Los Angeles ace had a perfect game going after seven innings.

Now, I am normally a peaceful person, but if Roberts had pulled me after 80 pitches there would have been some clubhouse furniture destroyed by a wayward bat. You just don’t get that many opportunities to pitch a perfect game and when one comes along you give the guy a chance to finish it. He gives up a hit in the eighth, you pull him. Otherwise, it’s his baby.

It bugs me when managers pull pitchers because of nothing more than a pitch count. Until the 1980s, when doctors became managers, it was nothing for a starter to throw 125–140 pitches in a game. Nolan Ryan threw 235 pitches in a single game against the Red Sox in June 1974 and made another start four days later. His career lasted another 19 years.

This pitch count business is a lot of baloney. It’s supposed to save pitchers’ arms, so these guys are babied all through the minors and are brainwashed into thinking that they will turn into punkins if they throw more than 100 pitches every five days. Every time a pitcher’s arm itches they put him on the disabled list because they want to “save his career.”

Some pitchers, like Stephen Strasburg and Jacob DeGrom, appear to live on the disabled list. They seem to be perpetually injured. What are teams saving these guys for—another year on the disabled list?

Are today’s pitchers wimps? No, but managers, general managers and trainers treat them as such. Sometimes you have to play through pain. I have many times. Sometimes you just gotta grind it out.

“But we have a lot of money invested in Kershaw and Strasburg and DeGrom.”

Yeah? Well, what are you getting for your money if these guys don’t pitch?

Ever heard of Ray Caldwell? Well, his career began in 1910 with the Yankees before going to the Red Sox. In late 1919 the Bosox figured he was washed up so they released him. Tris Speaker, manager of the Cleveland Indians, took a chance on Caldwell and signed him in early August for the pennant run.

In his first start for Cleveland on Aug. 24, Caldwell pitched eight strong innings and, with a storm coming off Lake Erie, got the first two outs in the ninth. Then a bolt of lightning came down and struck the Indians’ pitcher, who fell to the ground with his arms outstretched and smoke coming from his chest.

At first everyone thought Caldwell was dead, but then he groaned and within a few minutes staggered back to his feet. Trying to win a spot in the Indians’ rotation, the tall righthander refused to leave and pitched the final out of the game. The next year he won 20 games for the Tribe.

Well, there sure aren’t any Ray Caldwells around these days. In fact, there aren’t even any Cleveland Indians (political correctness has given them some new nickname). Caldwell stayed in the game after being hit by lightning. Clayton Kershaw can’t go past 80 pitches while throwing a perfect game. Go figure.

I see pitchers yanked all the time because of pitch counts, hurlers who are throwing well and leading the game. Then a relief pitcher comes along and blows the game.

If I was a Major League pitcher I would have a clause in my contract that if I leave the game with a lead and a reliever blows it, I get a bonus $1 million for a win I should have had.

And if I was yanked while pitching a perfect game, I would get an extra $10 million and five minutes alone in the back room with the manager who yanked me.

A perfect game is an individual achievement that few pitchers ever accomplish. You just don’t rob him of the opportunity to finish his game.