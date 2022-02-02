DONNIE JOHNSTON: Restaurants should raise staff pay and abolish tipping

AMERICA NEEDS to do away with tipping at restaurants.
Pass a law and make it illegal. Get rid of gratuities entirely. Put a big sign on the front door: “No tips allowed.”
I don’t know how we got into this tipping business anyway. Well, yes, maybe I do. Somewhere along the line, a waiter or waitress did a really bang-up job taking care of a customer’s food order and he wanted to reward that server.
In the beginning, waiters and waitresses were grateful for tips. Then they started expecting tips. Now they demand tips and show untold arrogance if the tip isn’t as big as they feel it should be.
I once ate in a semi-fancy restaurant where the waiter all but ignored my table throughout the entire meal. Consequently, I left a small tip. The waiter informed the manager, who followed me to my car demanding a bigger tip. It was almost as if he was ready to pull a gun if I didn’t come through with more money.
Waiters and waitresses are not “entitled” to a tip, even in a nation where everyone feels entitled.
A tip is a gratuity, a means of expressing gratitude for a job well done. These days tips are demanded, no matter how good or bad the service.
I use the terms “waiter” and “waitress” instead of server, the current most commonly used word, because not all waiters and waitresses actually serve the meal. At one restaurant I frequent, the waitress writes down the order and that’s about the end of her duties. Someone from the kitchen brings out the food. If I’m lucky, the waitress comes back occasionally to check on the status of my beverage.
I’m supposed to reward her 20 percent of my meal cost for writing down my order? Why, she doesn’t even bring me a menu; the hostess does that.
I know, these waiters and waitresses get paid an hourly wage that wouldn’t keep a squirrel in hickory nuts. At last tally, it was less than $3 an hour. That’s not even $25 for an eight-hour shift.
There’s the problem. Don’t let the restaurants get away with paying a pittance. Force them to pay the same hourly wage as other businesses.
The restaurants don’t want that because it would cut into their profits and their cry would be, “It would make the cost of a meal so high that no one could afford it!”
Funny, but in most European countries, tips are not allowed, yet meals are still affordable. If it works there, it can work here.
Waiters and waitresses don’t want to abandon the gratuity system, either, because they almost always make more money in tips than they would working for minimum wage or even a higher salary.
This tip business has gotten so bad that now some restaurants compute what 15, 20 and 25 percent of the meal cost would be and print it at the bottom of the bill. This is what you’re “supposed” to give the server.
Some restaurants also promote bad service by throwing all the tips into one pot and dividing them equally among servers. This means the lazy waitress gets the same as the waitress who hustles.
I think that’s called
socialism.
Yes, I know waiters and waitresses work hard and it is tough dealing with the public, but there are many other occupations that require hard work and sometimes dealing with angry customers. People in those businesses don’t get tipped. They get a decent salary.
And that’s what restaurants should pay their waiters and waitresses—a decent salary. Pay their employees a livable wage and outlaw tips.
Customers should not have to pay twice for their meal. This system works at fast-food restaurants. You don’t pay for your Quarter Pounder and then pay another 20 percent to the person that hands it to you. And McDonald’s seems to have kept prices under control, even with high beef prices. It can be done.
Call me cheap if you like, but I don’t want to have to pay an extra 20 percent just for someone to write down my order. Give me the pad and pencil and I’ll write it down myself.
Cheap? What about the restaurants that pay employees less than $3 an hour?
Donnie Johnston: