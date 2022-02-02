DONNIE JOHNSTON: Restaurants should raise staff pay and abolish tipping

AMERICA NEEDS to do away with tipping at restaurants.

Pass a law and make it illegal. Get rid of gratuities entirely. Put a big sign on the front door: “No tips allowed.”

I don’t know how we got into this tipping business anyway. Well, yes, maybe I do. Somewhere along the line, a waiter or waitress did a really bang-up job taking care of a customer’s food order and he wanted to reward that server.

In the beginning, waiters and waitresses were grateful for tips. Then they started expecting tips. Now they demand tips and show untold arrogance if the tip isn’t as big as they feel it should be.

I once ate in a semi-fancy restaurant where the waiter all but ignored my table throughout the entire meal. Consequently, I left a small tip. The waiter informed the manager, who followed me to my car demanding a bigger tip. It was almost as if he was ready to pull a gun if I didn’t come through with more money.

Waiters and waitresses are not “entitled” to a tip, even in a nation where everyone feels entitled.

A tip is a gratuity, a means of expressing gratitude for a job well done. These days tips are demanded, no matter how good or bad the service.