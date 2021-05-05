DONNIE JOHNSTON: Savor these informative nuggets about eating chicken

Kids today would eat chicken nuggets for breakfast, lunch and dinner—as well as snacks in between. They love these tidbits, but I’m still not sure

where they come from.

And people have been known to get into fights while in line to get a Popeye’s chicken sandwich. I don’t get it. Chicken in a box or chicken on a bun. What has this world come to?

There are only two proper ways to eat chicken outside of by holding it by the bone. The first is chicken and dumplings (where the bread is in the pot) and the second is if it is made into chicken salad. It is acceptable to eat chicken salad on two pieces of bread or with a fork.

Have you ever considered how many birds are killed each day to satisfy our hunger for chicken? Millions, I am sure.

Of course, slaughtering boneless chickens might be considered humane because we’re putting them out of their misery. But I am firmly against killing innocent chicken nuggets, whatever they are.

This world is in sad shape. I know children who are 10 years old and have never eaten a piece of fried chicken on a bone.

And nobody fries chicken at home anymore. That is shameful.