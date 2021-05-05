DONNIE JOHNSTON: Savor these informative nuggets about eating chicken

LET’S discuss chicken.
I know what you’re going to say: Chicken is to eat, not discuss.
Well, you might be surprised at how much there is to talk about regarding chicken. It is a very educational subject.
In fact, back in the day when Virginia Tech was referred to as “Cow College,” they always joked that a senior’s final exam was one question: Which came first, the chicken or the egg? If you didn’t answer correctly, you didn’t have a diploma when you drove your tractor home.
Chicken has always been very important to me. When I was a child, every time I visited my Aunt Emma’s house, I went to the refrigerator to see if there was any cold fried chicken inside. Nobody fried chicken like my Aunt Emma.
Well, that is until Colonel Harlan Sanders came along. He made a fortune frying chicken and his famous recipe has whetted appetites all over the world. KFC chicken is a close second to Aunt Emma’s chicken, at least in my cookbook.
As you might suspect, I am a connoisseur of chicken and I have very definite ideas about how it should be served. When it comes to eating chicken, some things are just unacceptable.
Chicken sandwiches, for example. You never eat chicken between two slices of bread or on a bun. In fact, I firmly believe that the chicken sandwich was a communist invention designed to destroy America’s culinary etiquette.
You eat bologna between two slices of bread and you eat hamburgers and hotdogs on buns. But you never eat chicken between two pieces of bread. It just isn’t done in proper redneck circles.
You eat chicken with your fingers. You hold the bone at either end and gnaw on a piece of chicken. That’s what every grandma taught every grandchild.
Oh, I have seen people eat—or try to eat—a fried chicken leg with a knife and fork. It was a shameful sight to say the least. My grandmother would have fallen over with a case of the vapors if she had come upon that scene.
I would never trust anyone who eats fried chicken with a knife and fork. If you don’t get up from a fried chicken dinner with greasy fingers, there is something wrong with you.
And what’s with this boneless chicken? I have been around chickens all my life and I have never seen one that had no bones. A chicken with no bones couldn’t even stand or walk around.
I want no parts of a chicken that has no bones. There’s got to be something wrong with that bird. I want a chicken with bones. Do they grow boneless chickens in some laboratory?
Then there are chicken nuggets. As I said, I’ve lived around farm animals all my life and I’ve never seen a little ole chicken nugget walking around the barnyard.
Kids today would eat chicken nuggets for breakfast, lunch and dinner—as well as snacks in between. They love these tidbits, but I’m still not sure
where they come from.
And people have been known to get into fights while in line to get a Popeye’s chicken sandwich. I don’t get it. Chicken in a box or chicken on a bun. What has this world come to?
There are only two proper ways to eat chicken outside of by holding it by the bone. The first is chicken and dumplings (where the bread is in the pot) and the second is if it is made into chicken salad. It is acceptable to eat chicken salad on two pieces of bread or with a fork.
Have you ever considered how many birds are killed each day to satisfy our hunger for chicken? Millions, I am sure.
Of course, slaughtering boneless chickens might be considered humane because we’re putting them out of their misery. But I am firmly against killing innocent chicken nuggets, whatever they are.
This world is in sad shape. I know children who are 10 years old and have never eaten a piece of fried chicken on a bone.
And nobody fries chicken at home anymore. That is shameful.
See, chicken is a deeper subject than you thought. We play chicken on the highways, kids call each other chicken on the playgrounds and we do the funky chicken at dances. But do we really know chickens?
I’ll tell you this. If I become president, they’ll never butcher another chicken nugget in this country. I just won’t stand for it!
Kids with greasy fingers will have to start gnawing their chicken off a bone. That’s the way chicken should be eaten.
Donnie Johnston: