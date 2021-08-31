DONNIE JOHNSTON: September is the stretch run for baseball contenders

LET'S TALK some baseball.
We are now into the last month of the season, but let’s take a quick look back at August.
The old baseball adage is that you can’t win a pennant in August, but you can sure lose one. A good case in point is the New York Mets.
Now I am a Mets fan, and I had high hopes for this year’s team, especially after the Mets ended July with a four-game lead in the National League East.
Then came August, and the Mets went down the drain like dirty dishwater. They ended the month seven games back, a swing of 11 games. It was a dismal stretch.
Yes, the Mets still have a chance, but they have two teams—Atlanta and Philadelphia—to climb over. Even if their pitching ace, Jacob deGrom, comes back, the Mets will need a miracle. And the Braves and Phillies play Washington and Miami too many times in September to go into prolonged losing streaks.
So who will win the NL East, perhaps the weakest division in baseball? Well, Bryce Harper has gotten hot and he may well be able to carry Philadelphia on his shoulders. But the Braves have the best pitching, and that usually wins pennants. I’ll stick with Atlanta.
The other good race is in the National League West, where San Francisco, a team of older players and retreads, has been leading Los Angeles all season.
Thanks to Washington, however, the Dodgers may be about to take charge of the National League West race. Max Scherzer and Trey Turner have given the Dodgers the final pieces they need to win the division and maybe the whole thing. Right now, oddsmakers have LA as the favorite to win the World Series and I can’t argue with that.
I’m just hoping that Cincinnati can get a wild-card spot from the NL Central. First baseman Joey Votto is having a career year (and he has had some good seasons) and I’d like to see the Reds get into the playoffs. They have a good ballclub.
Speaking of a career year, what about Shohei Ohtani of the Angels? Forty-two home runs and 90 runs batted in as a hitter and an 8-1 record with a 3.00 ERA as a pitcher. Those are Babe Ruth-like statistics. There is no question that he should be the American League’s Most Valuable Player, but then there are a lot of voting sportswriters in New York.
And I’d vote for Votto for the National League MVP.
There have been plenty of strikeouts in the majors this year. Are the pitchers that much better or are the hitters that bad? Neither.
Hitting and pitching both require occasional adjustments. When a young hitter comes into the league, the pitchers find his weakness (all hitters have one) and prey on it. To have a successful career, that hitter must make adjustments.
The same goes for pitching. If you have a tendency to throw an inside fastball on a 3–1 count, the scouts will tell the hitters, who will be sitting dead red in that situation. Pitchers also must adjust.
The age-old pitching philosophy in the majors has always been that low strikes get hitters out and the traditional hitting philosophy has been that you swing level.
Then about a decade ago, some baseball scientist came up with the “trajectory” theory. If the pitchers were going to throw low strikes, the hitter should swing up on the ball to get it in the air and drive it out of the park.
And it worked until this year, when pitchers got smart and started throwing high strikes. There is no way you can swing up on a ball at the letters and drive it out of the park.
To aid in this, umpires, who for decades would not call a ball above the belt a strike, started applying the written rules and calling strikes at the letters. Watch and see how many hitters swing under the ball these days.
Some hitters are also getting smart and hitting balls to the opposite field to beat infield shifts. Baseball players are not the smartest people in the world, but they eventually get the idea. Now, like Wee Willie Keeler, some are “hitting it where they ain’t.”
Man, it is good to have a real baseball season after the 2020 COVID year, even if MLB is playing with high school rules.
Incidentally, when there is a tie game and the 10th inning comes around, I turn the channel. I refuse to watch teams put a runner on second base to start an inning. That’s communism and I won’t be a part of it.
One final note. I finally got to see a Fredericksburg Nationals game. Great venue. Get out and see a game.
