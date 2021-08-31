DONNIE JOHNSTON: September is the stretch run for baseball contenders

The same goes for pitching. If you have a tendency to throw an inside fastball on a 3–1 count, the scouts will tell the hitters, who will be sitting dead red in that situation. Pitchers also must adjust.

The age-old pitching philosophy in the majors has always been that low strikes get hitters out and the traditional hitting philosophy has been that you swing level.

Then about a decade ago, some baseball scientist came up with the “trajectory” theory. If the pitchers were going to throw low strikes, the hitter should swing up on the ball to get it in the air and drive it out of the park.

And it worked until this year, when pitchers got smart and started throwing high strikes. There is no way you can swing up on a ball at the letters and drive it out of the park.

To aid in this, umpires, who for decades would not call a ball above the belt a strike, started applying the written rules and calling strikes at the letters. Watch and see how many hitters swing under the ball these days.

Some hitters are also getting smart and hitting balls to the opposite field to beat infield shifts. Baseball players are not the smartest people in the world, but they eventually get the idea. Now, like Wee Willie Keeler, some are “hitting it where they ain’t.”