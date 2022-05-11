DONNIE JOHNSTON: Some deputies deal badly with dementia

I TRY NOT to be too hard on the police, but then things like the case of 77-year-old Ralph Ennis occur.

In case you missed it on the TV news, Ennis, who lives in Pennsylvania, was in the Front Royal area when a deputy reportedly saw him driving erratically.

The Warren County deputy reportedly tried to pull Ennis over but the elderly man, who his wife said suffered from dementia, drove about four miles before finally coming to a stop in a business parking lot.

The elderly man, probably lost and confused, got out of his vehicle holding his keys, which the deputy ordered him to drop like those keys were a dangerous weapon. When the man didn’t comply, two deputies grabbed him and slammed the old man face-first into the back of his truck, all three men falling to the ground at one point.

Ennis was taken to the hospital when he was reportedly found suffering from a brain bleed. He died a few days later.

This scenario is not speculation. A Front Royal town policeman caught it all on his car’s dash camera and can be heard saying, in a very angry and frustrated voice, that this treatment of Ennis was completely unnecessary. The video has been aired on D.C. television news segments multiple times.

Perhaps the deputies in question have been spared the heartbreak of having a relative with dementia but, as I have been told many times by many different law enforcement officers, ignorance is no excuse under the law.

Dementia is a sad disease, as those of us who have family members with any of its forms all too readily know. As the disease progresses, those suffering from it can get lost in their own neighborhoods or even their own homes.

I had a relative who, having been perfectly fine when she left home, got lost on the way to her hairdresser’s house, a two-mile trip she had made hundreds of times. She wound up at an airport 20 miles away.

Another friend, sitting in his chair in his living room, got up and said that it was time to go home. When his son tried to explain that he was home, the elderly man would not believe him. Finally, the son put his father in the car and drove him down familiar roads for a few miles. When the son returned to his father’s driveway, the elderly man got out and was perfectly happy.

As for Ennis dropping his keys, a vehicle is often an elderly person’s last remaining instrument of independence. It is hard enough for an old person in complete control of his or her faculties to give up his or her mode of transportation.

For someone like Ennis, who was several hours from home and likely confused about where he was, dropping his keys would likely have been unthinkable. That vehicle, at least in the confused mind of a dementia patient, was his only means of reaching home and safety.

According to his wife, who spoke to the media in a telephone interview, Ennis had disappeared back in March and there was a missing persons flyer to prove it. It is easy to say that he should not have been allowed to drive after that, but the fact was that he had somehow made his way into Warren County.

I’ll leave it to the lawyers and the doctors to determine whether the harsh treatment by the deputies caused the brain bleed that reportedly led to Ennis’s death. But to bully an elderly man with dementia whose only weapon was the vehicle key in his hand is inexcusable. The elderly man, now out of his vehicle and off the highway, posed no threat.

A man driving erratically might be under the influence of some drug, but he also might be sick or wandering aimlessly in the frightened world of dementia. Under the law he is innocent until proven guilty and does not deserve to be manhandled.

The deputies involved can only hope they do not one day suffer from dementia. Then again, maybe that’s what they deserve.

I’d be willing to bet that the deputies will contend that they were only following their police training. If they were trained to manhandle an old man with dementia, then training is as much of a problem as the deputies.

As for the Front Royal town policeman, he and his department deserve credit for releasing the dashcam video.

That video is worth more than 1,000 words.