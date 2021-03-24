DONNIE JOHNSTON: Spring is an overrated season

THE OTHER day at lunch, several of us were discussing our favorite times of the year.
Had it not been for me, spring would have been the unanimous choice. My vote went to fall.
My friends all had romantic notions of spring. The flowers come up. Love is in the air. The days get longer and warmer. Baseball season starts.
My argument was that there is nothing romantic about spring, that it is merely a less intense extension of winter dominated by rain and mud. I’ll take any of the other three seasons over spring.
Hot weather lovers talk fondly about heading to the beach and wiggling their toes in wet sand. They can’t wait to lie in the shade of an umbrella, wade into the warm water and listen to the waves crashing on a warm night.
Given all that, you would almost bet that summer would be their favorite season, but no. Most will still say that they prefer spring.
I’ve got friends who seemingly live for that paralyzing blizzard that hits our area about once every generation.
They want to see the snowflakes fall so they can pull out their sleds and skis and play. They want to sit by a warm fire and drink hot chocolate or cuddle up under a blanket on a cold winter’s night.
Winter has got to be their favorite season, right? No! They all live for spring, when the flowers bloom and the days get longer.
As I said, most of us have this romantic notion about spring. It is the season when dormant plants come alive again and animals and birds perpetuate their species with offspring.
But meteorologically speaking, spring is a violent time. In fact, it is, in most cases, the most violent time of the year. It is a season where the weather can’t make up its mind.
Fall is a gentle time. Around Sept. 10, the hot days of summer disappear and high temperatures drop to the upper 70s. By the end of October, they gradually cool to the 60s and drop into the 50s by Thanksgiving.
All this temperature dropping happens over time from September until December. There are few really cold snaps and we gradually change our attire from shorts to long pants. Summer slips into winter with gentleness and class.
Spring, however, is a war between winter and summer. In fall, summer gives up the ghost slowly and graciously. In spring, winter refuses to let go and hangs on for dear life.
Out West, spring blizzards can cover the range until May, as cold air continues to stream in from Canada. Even in our area, measurable snowfall is possible through the middle of April.
In the Midwest and South, violent thunderstorms spawn tornadoes from March until June, as cold and warm air collide and form twisters that leave death and destruction for miles.
In autumn, the days are warm and the nights are cool. In spring, the days are chilly and the nights are downright cold. Earlier this week, for example, we had two mornings where the temperature dipped to 25 and 26 degrees.
Fall is typically a dry time. Spring is wet and muddy. If winter can’t freeze the land, it is determined to drown it. The cold and wet just won’t go away.
Seldom if ever does it get really warm and stay that way until about May 20. At that point, we have about 10 days of what we think of as spring before summer turns on the heat and humidity.
Nope, I’ll take autumn over spring any old time. Give me the warm days and cool nights and colorful leaves.
In fact, spring is my least favorite season. I love fall and summer and I can tolerate a miserable winter. But spring promises much and delivers little.
The pretty flowers just aren’t worth the chill and the mud.
Get me to summer—please.
Donnie Johnston: