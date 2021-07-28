DONNIE JOHNSTON: Summer Olympics aren't much to cheer about

I HAVEN’T watched one minute of the Olympics.
The truth is that I never do. They just don’t interest me. They never have, but especially now that the games have gotten so random.
Three-on-three basketball, for instance. I can go down to the park and see that anytime—shirts and skins. I’m not going to miss a good baseball game on TV to watch that. That’s a long way from the javelin and discus throws in ancient Greece.
Now don’t go calling me un-American. I hope our athletes do well. I’m just not going to watch them compete. They can get along just fine without me.
The winter Olympics I love. Skiing and bobsledding are fun to watch, especially for those of us who love snow. I can even take ice skating from time to time.
But my favorite is curling. Don’t ask me why. Most people say it is slow and boring, but then they say the same thing about baseball. I like baseball and I like curling, so maybe I like slow and boring games.
The winter games are also held in the winter (duh). In the winter, it gets dark early and there are no baseball games on TV so I can devote more time to watching the Olympics. In the summer, I am working outside until around 9:30 p.m., so I would miss a good two hours of the games even if I wanted to watch them.
One reason I don’t really care for the summer Olympics is politics. There always seems to be something political associated with the summer games. Even back in 1936, Jesse Owens was used to prove to Hitler that blond and blue-eyed athletes were not always superior.
There were protests in the 1968 summer Olympics and this year some athletes are threatening to do the same. It seems all the goodwill that the TV announcers proclaim is in Tokyo is not really there at all.
About the only thing political I can recall from the winter Olympics is the 1980 American hockey team defeating Russia. That was a big source of U.S. pride during the Cold War.
“The Miracle on Ice” they called it, with America’s amateur players defeating a squad of Soviet professionals.
And that brings up another point. Back then, we condemned the Russians for using professional players in what were supposed to be amateur games. Only rotten cheaters would do that, we cried.
Now we send professional basketball players, professional golfers and other paid athletes to represent us. These were supposed to be amateur games, remember? The International Olympic Committee caved to pressure.
Most people in Japan did not want these games played this summer because of the threat of COVID-19 transmission. If you recall, we blamed the original worldwide outbreak of the virus on a well-attended soccer game in Italy.
Tokyo officials, however, wanted the games to help recoup at least some of the millions spent in preparing for the Olympics. So we’re having the games, but without spectators.
Empty stands are not good for the tourist industry in Tokyo, and vendors who would be hawking T-shirts and other memorabilia are losing money, as are restaurants and hotels.
The truth is that this is a made-for-TV Olympiad, almost like a reality show akin to “American Ninja Warrior.” At least Tokyo and the IOC are getting some money from NBC and other foreign networks.
Still, empty stadiums have taken the luster off the games, even for television. It is like baseball was last summer, the crack of the bat echoing around an empty stadium, no cheering or applauding, just silence.
Baseball added crowd soundtracks last summer. That was pretty tacky. Hopefully NBC won’t stoop that low.
No matter how hard TV tries, the thrill is just not there this year. Like last summer in baseball, let’s just get the games over with and move on.
I’m not trying to be negative, I’m just telling it like it is. If you’re having a blast watching the games played in empty stadiums, then more power to you. I’m glad you’re enjoying the Olympics.
As for me, well, I’ll stick to watching baseball, which I didn’t watch last season being played in empty stadiums.
I just can’t—and never have been able to—get into the summer Olympics. Well, maybe if they played the games on ice in a snowstorm.
Donnie Johnston: