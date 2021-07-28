DONNIE JOHNSTON: Summer Olympics aren't much to cheer about

I HAVEN’T watched one minute of the Olympics.

The truth is that I never do. They just don’t interest me. They never have, but especially now that the games have gotten so random.

Three-on-three basketball, for instance. I can go down to the park and see that anytime—shirts and skins. I’m not going to miss a good baseball game on TV to watch that. That’s a long way from the javelin and discus throws in ancient Greece.

Now don’t go calling me un-American. I hope our athletes do well. I’m just not going to watch them compete. They can get along just fine without me.

The winter Olympics I love. Skiing and bobsledding are fun to watch, especially for those of us who love snow. I can even take ice skating from time to time.

But my favorite is curling. Don’t ask me why. Most people say it is slow and boring, but then they say the same thing about baseball. I like baseball and I like curling, so maybe I like slow and boring games.