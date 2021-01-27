DONNIE JOHNSTON: Super Bowl matchup proves the value of a top QB

There will, of course, be those who will pull for the Chiefs not because they like Kansas City and Mahomes, but because they hate Brady. For all those who loved Brady because he was good and a bit brash while in New England, there were just as many people around the country who disliked him for the same reasons. There will be a lot of boos in living rooms next week.

Who is going to win? From my perspective, the teams are pretty even, but I think Brady may have one more rabbit to pull out of his hat.

COVID-19, however, may play a big part in this Super Bowl. The outcome may depend on who tests positive in the days before the game and won’t be allowed to play.

Let’s hope it is neither Mahomes nor Brady. They are the drawing cards. They are the two players that will carry the TV ratings.

If the Bucs win, will Brady hang up his cleats as Manning did when the Broncos captured the NFL’s most prestigious title?

He might. Then again, he might play forever just to aggravate his critics.

One thing is certain. You can bet they will check the air pressure in the footballs after every quarter.

Hope it’s a good game.