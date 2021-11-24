DONNIE JOHNSTON: Take a holiday from the phone and politics, and count your blessings

In that prayer, we dare not mention the fact that we are thankful for that COVID vaccine that we sought when we said grace last Thanksgiving. That could start Uncle John’s family screaming about a government conspiracy, to which Cousin Mildred’s folks would reply that they were glad they were sitting at the other end of the table from unvaccinated idiots.

If we thank God for the meal, someone is bound to bring up the high cost of food since the Democrats took over the White House and the House of Representatives. And if someone prays for everyone’s safe return home, there will surely follow a heated discussion about how much it cost to fill the gas tank to make the trip.

The men plead with the women to schedule the Thanksgiving Day meal so that it won’t conflict with the Dallas–Las Vegas football game. Nobody really cares about Detroit and Chicago, but every male in attendance is interested in Dallas. Half are Cowboy lovers and half are Cowboy haters. There is no in-between.

Despite these pleas, the woman of the house has everyone sit down at the table exactly the moment Dallas is about to score. She unceremoniously cuts off the TV and again threatens divorce or worse if her husband dares turn it back on before the last drop of cranberry sauce is tossed in the trash.