DONNIE JOHNSTON: Taking stock of the 2021 baseball season, and what's to come

LET’S DISCUSS baseball one more time before the regular season winds down.
The way things are shaping up, the two richest teams in baseball—the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers—could see their seasons come down to one-game playoffs.
Unless the Dodgers catch the San Francisco Giants and win the National League Western Division, they will have to settle for a wild card berth, which means LA would have to play a one-game playoff with the second wild card team, at this point the St. Louis Cardinals.
Meanwhile, the Yankees and Toronto are playing tag for the second wild card berth in the American League and if New York sneaks in, the Bronx Bombers would likely face the Boston Red Sox in a one-game matchup.
That would be a game made in heaven for television because when those two teams play each other in the regular season, the rest of the baseball world stops, at least in the minds of TV sports producers.
Neither the Yankees nor the Red Sox has a great pitching staff, which is why they are in wild-card positions, so who would win that game is anybody’s guess.
The National League wild-card game would be a different story. The Dodgers acquired their ace-in-the-hole before the trade deadline and if Max Scherzer isn’t on the hill in a one-game elimination playoff game, there is something wrong.
The former Washington National has been lights out for the Dodgers since coming over, compiling a 7–0 record with a 0.78 earned run average. On a staff of aces, Scherzer is the ace of aces.
If the Cardinals do hang on, they would almost certainly be pitching veteran Adam Wainwright, who has already won 16 games. Despite what TV producers may think, this would be the matchup made in heaven, especially for true baseball fans.
The irony of all this could be that the two richest teams in baseball might go down the drain in a single game because of the way Major League Baseball set up the wild-card play-in several years ago. That would be especially painful for the Dodgers, who almost certainly will win 100 games this season.
If both the Yankees and the Dodgers do fall in one-game playoffs, do you think the wild card rules might change next year? Those two teams have a lot of pull and likely would scream for at least a three-game series in the future.
Of course, that would push the postseason into November, but what the heck? We could all sit around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table and watch the final game of the World Series.
Who will win the 2021 World Series? Man, is that a good question! When it comes to the playoffs, all you need is three good starting pitchers, and every division leader—save perhaps the Atlanta Braves—have hurlers that can get the job done.
Without question, the Dodgers have the best starting staff with Scherzer, Walker Buehler, Julio Urias and Clayton Kershaw. And they have the best bullpen. The Giants don’t have the big names, but you don’t win 100 games with scratch farmers on the mound.
The team most experts are overlooking is Milwaukee. The Brewers have a fine pitching staff and if you want to make a bet, you’ll probably get better odds with Milwaukee.
Then there is the White Sox. Talk about a team that gets no respect. Most people in Chicago don’t even know the south siders exist, but the Chisox are 11 games up in the American League Central. And let’s not forget Tampa Bay, Houston and the Braves. Should be a great postseason.
Let’s end this final baseball column of the season with a eulogy for the Washington Nationals. As predicted, the Nats are mired in the NL East cellar and are likely to finish there.
Most of their late-season losses have come because the bullpen let leads get away. That was predictable, since Washington traded away its good relievers in late July.
The good thing about finishing last is that the Nats will get higher draft picks, but with the Orioles and the Diamondbacks each losing more than 100 games and the Pirates and Rangers close behind, well, the real talent may be gone before the Nats get to select.
Thus, there is no silver lining for this year’s Nationals team, and Washington will have a lot of rebuilding to do in the offseason.
Who should the Nats keep? I like Luis García and Lane Thomas, both good young players with promise. And if there is a designated hitter in the National League next year—please God, don’t let that happen—Ryan Zimmerman could have his career extended.
The Nats had better be prepared to spend a lot of money in the free agent market over the winter, which might not bode well for Zimmerman’s future in Washington.
The Nats are going to need a lot of rebuilding.
