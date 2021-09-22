DONNIE JOHNSTON: Taking stock of the 2021 baseball season, and what's to come

The former Washington National has been lights out for the Dodgers since coming over, compiling a 7–0 record with a 0.78 earned run average. On a staff of aces, Scherzer is the ace of aces.

If the Cardinals do hang on, they would almost certainly be pitching veteran Adam Wainwright, who has already won 16 games. Despite what TV producers may think, this would be the matchup made in heaven, especially for true baseball fans.

The irony of all this could be that the two richest teams in baseball might go down the drain in a single game because of the way Major League Baseball set up the wild-card play-in several years ago. That would be especially painful for the Dodgers, who almost certainly will win 100 games this season.

If both the Yankees and the Dodgers do fall in one-game playoffs, do you think the wild card rules might change next year? Those two teams have a lot of pull and likely would scream for at least a three-game series in the future.

Of course, that would push the postseason into November, but what the heck? We could all sit around the Thanksgiving Day dinner table and watch the final game of the World Series.