DONNIE JOHNSTON: Technical schools teach skills students—and employers—need

OK, so we have a new school. Will guidance counsellors who are programmed to push kids toward college redirect them to a career and technical school? Will parents who have been pressured to send their children to college allow their kids to become enrolled in a career and technical school?

What I fear may happen is what happened to Culpeper County’s last technical school. That institution began as a breath of fresh air for those who didn’t want to go to college and there are still many who will tell you that they owe their livelihood to the skills they learned there in the 1970s.

But as the push for every child to go to college became greater and greater in the 1980s, the technical school became a dumping ground for troublemakers. That was the beginning of the end.

These career and technical schools that are popping up all across the state are institutions that have been needed for decades. Virginia’s educational system has been sending kids with no skills out into the world for too long.

To make the schools work, however, parents and guidance counsellors must cooperate. They cannot make kids who don’t want to go to college feel like losers.

Employers must help, too. If a person can do the job, he should be given a chance, even if he doesn’t have a useless degree.