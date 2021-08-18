DONNIE JOHNSTON: Technical schools teach skills students—and employers—need

CULPEPER
COUNTY’s new career and technical school opens this month.
Career and technical education is the latest innovation in an educational system that reverses course about every 30 years.
Suddenly, the powers that be in Richmond have determined that every child is not meant for college and there is no shame in being a carpenter, a plumber or a heating and air-conditioning specialist.
For 60 years, Virginia’s educational philosophy was that every high school graduate should go to college or suffer a life of ignorance and destitution. For decades, those with prestigious degrees hanging on their walls looked down at those who worked with their hands—until the lights went out or the toilet started backing up.
No one apparently ever bothered to look around and see how well the tradesmen in the state were doing, many making more money than members of the State Board of Education.
Finally, with some prodding from the governor’s office, educators, perhaps reluctantly, issued a proclamation that career and technical education could be a good thing—for some—and that school systems should offer courses in the trades. For those who have long believed that college is the end-all to success, those words must have come hard.
During my 40 years as a columnist, I must have written about this subject 25 times. Every person is not made to go to college. Every person is not equipped to go to college. Every person does not want to go to college.
I could say that the educational powers in Richmond finally took my words to heart, but that wouldn’t be true. High-level officials seldom listen to the people. And even if they do, they have to pretend that they thought of the idea on their own.
And it made little difference that employers were complaining about unprepared graduates or that high school and college graduates were wandering aimlessly in the real world after their formal education ended, suddenly realizing that 17 years of education had prepared them for nothing.
So now we’re going to change all that. Now we are going to give high school students a chance to learn some real-world skills. Well, at least that’s the theory.
But building a nice new school is not all that is needed to get the job done. Attitudes must change, and that’s going to be a tough job.
How do you convince two generations that have had college shoved down their throats since the first grade that a tradesman is no less of a person than the man or woman with a master’s degree?
Twenty years ago, I heard a high-level educator stand up in front of the Board of Supervisors (during a teacher pay discussion) and say, “In today’s world, anyone without a college degree is a loser.”
The sad fact is that there are those who believe that. There was a time when tradesmen were honored professionals. Now many look down their noses at those who work with their hands.
OK, so we have a new school. Will guidance counsellors who are programmed to push kids toward college redirect them to a career and technical school? Will parents who have been pressured to send their children to college allow their kids to become enrolled in a career and technical school?
What I fear may happen is what happened to Culpeper County’s last technical school. That institution began as a breath of fresh air for those who didn’t want to go to college and there are still many who will tell you that they owe their livelihood to the skills they learned there in the 1970s.
But as the push for every child to go to college became greater and greater in the 1980s, the technical school became a dumping ground for troublemakers. That was the beginning of the end.
These career and technical schools that are popping up all across the state are institutions that have been needed for decades. Virginia’s educational system has been sending kids with no skills out into the world for too long.
To make the schools work, however, parents and guidance counsellors must cooperate. They cannot make kids who don’t want to go to college feel like losers.
Employers must help, too. If a person can do the job, he should be given a chance, even if he doesn’t have a useless degree.
There is one more thing that parents should realize. If a student graduates from a trade school and later wants to further his education, all he has to do is enroll in a community college and then transfer to a four-year school.
Meanwhile, he has the trade skills he learned in the career and technical school to make sure he can find a job.
Career and technical education can be a great boon to the public school system.
Let’s make the most of the opportunity.
Donnie Johnston: