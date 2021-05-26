DONNIE JOHNSTON: Thank goodness baseball is back, but some changes are infuriating

There is a fourth way to shorten games: teach batters to hit the ball. Fifty years ago, there were not that many walks and it was shameful to strike out. Hitters put the ball in play. Walks and strikeouts demand more pitches and pitches take time.

This business of “working the count” is a lot of baloney. If a pitcher wants to get ahead–and he should—the first pitch of an at-bat might well be the best one you see. Hit the durn ball! Put it in play. Make something happen.

The same goes for pitchers who throw an 0–2 pitch two feet outside. That’s the waste of a pitch and a waste of time. If you are going to miss, miss close. No batter will swing at a pitch two feet outside. Well, to tell the truth, there are probably some in today’s game that will.

While I’m up here on my baseball soapbox, let me ask why all baseball players haven’t had their COVID shots? They are entertainers, and during a pandemic the people need entertaining.

Baseball players and the members of other sports teams should have been high on the list for the vaccine. yet here we are six months into the vaccination period and players (presumably unvaccinated) are wearing masks in the dugout or sitting out because they have contracted the virus. Take the shot!