DONNIE JOHNSTON: Thank goodness baseball is back, but some changes are infuriating

IF YOU’RE not a baseball fan, just go ahead and turn to the obituary page and save yourself the frustration. I don’t want to bore you.
But if you are a baseball fan, then join me in celebrating the return of fans in the stands and the roar of the crowd.
2020 was a long year, with no baseball from March to July and then a limited version of our national pastime from August until the end of October.
To be honest, I didn’t watch baseball last year. I cancelled my DirecTV baseball subscription and wrote the season off as a lost cause. I couldn’t stand the sight of masked players in the dugout or the echoes of baseballs being hit in an empty, cavernous stadium.
This year, I am back onboard. No, I don’t like seven-inning high school doubleheaders or announcers calling the game from a sterile booth in New York when the Mets are playing in Chicago.
Mostly I don’t like this idiotic rule that places a runner on second base to start off every extra inning. The rule is typical of today’s American society: you don’t have to earn second base, we’re just going to give it to you.
The object, of course, is to shorten games, although the excuse is that during COVID-19, there may be a shortage of pitchers, so we don’t want teams to use up their bullpens.
Over the past decade, Major League Baseball has come up with all kinds of silly rules to shorten games. One year, there was a 20-second pitch rule. Another year, the batter always had to keep one foot in the batter’s box while adjusting his batting gloves. This year, every pitcher must pitch to at least three batters.
Nothing has worked. The Nationals still play four-hour games, the amount of time it took to play nine-inning doubleheaders in 1966.
I have several suggestions for shortening games. First, outlaw batting gloves. Real men should not need battling gloves. Ty Cobb, Babe Ruth and Mickey Mantle didn’t wear batting gloves and they did alright.
After every pitch, hitters step out of the box and adjust their batting gloves. Even if the pitchers are ready, the batters aren’t. Outlaw batting gloves or have a plastic surgeon cosmetically apply them so they don’t need adjusting. Adjustments take too much time.
Second, cut down on the time between innings. Oh, no! We can’t do that because TV needs that time for commercials. We’ve got to have two- or three-minute breaks for television.
There is also a third possibility: get rid of TV challenges. Right or wrong, the umpire’s ruling stands. Yes, they’ve shortened the time umps get to check a replay, but if baseball would just eliminate challenges altogether the game would flow more smoothly. And yes, we’d have some much better arguments, which I miss.
There is a fourth way to shorten games: teach batters to hit the ball. Fifty years ago, there were not that many walks and it was shameful to strike out. Hitters put the ball in play. Walks and strikeouts demand more pitches and pitches take time.
This business of “working the count” is a lot of baloney. If a pitcher wants to get ahead–and he should—the first pitch of an at-bat might well be the best one you see. Hit the durn ball! Put it in play. Make something happen.
The same goes for pitchers who throw an 0–2 pitch two feet outside. That’s the waste of a pitch and a waste of time. If you are going to miss, miss close. No batter will swing at a pitch two feet outside. Well, to tell the truth, there are probably some in today’s game that will.
While I’m up here on my baseball soapbox, let me ask why all baseball players haven’t had their COVID shots? They are entertainers, and during a pandemic the people need entertaining.
Baseball players and the members of other sports teams should have been high on the list for the vaccine. yet here we are six months into the vaccination period and players (presumably unvaccinated) are wearing masks in the dugout or sitting out because they have contracted the virus. Take the shot!
OK, I’ve said my piece, got it all out of my system. If you went straight to the obituary page (or passed Go and collected $200) the gist of all this was that I’m glad that baseball has returned to a somewhat normal status, but I still don’t like some of the silly new rules.
Yes, I turn the game off after nine innings. I refuse to watch a player that has done nothing get rewarded by being put on second base and a pitcher that did nothing to put him there get charged with a loss.
Maybe COVID has affected some brains in baseball’s front offices.
Donnie Johnston: