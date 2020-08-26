DONNIE JOHNSTON: The check may be in the mail, but my ballot won't

CONGRESS gave Postmaster General Louis DeJoy a good going over this week, but the head of the U.S. Postal Service took the beating in stride.
In fact, the man gave as good as he got, insisting that mailed ballots for the November election would get to their destination on time. And he refused to back down from his decision to remove some sorting machines and mailboxes.
While the latter are moves to be made at the discretion of the postmaster general, the former is a whopping guarantee for a system that has been known
to deliver letters today that were mailed 40 years earlier.
Occasional slow mail is to be expected when you consider that the post office handled about 143 billion—yes, billion—cards, letters and packages last year. That’s a lot of mail, and some letters are bound to get lost or destroyed.
To guarantee that every single mail-in ballot gets to the registrar’s office on time–or at all—is going way out on a limb. The law of averages says that something is going to happen to at least some ballots.
Mail-in ballots are nothing new. Servicemen and voters who are out of the country have been voting by mail for decades. But those mail-ins represented only a miniscule amount of the total votes cast.
This year, if all goes as planned, as many as 40 or 50 percent of U.S. voters may be casting ballots by mail. That could mean big trouble.
Anyone remember the 2000 election, when the fate of the presidency turned on “hanging chads” in Florida? Remember what a mess that was, with the Supreme Court finally deciding whether George Bush or Al Gore would be president?
That was one state. Imagine the confusion if mail-in ballots were lost in several states. And some likely will be.
If I vote by mail, how will I be sure my ballot is actually counted? Do I go down to the registrar’s office and watch them put it into the machine? In the first place, the registrar’s office wouldn’t let me. Second, if I did that I might as well have voted in person.
How can the registrar’s office be certain that it got every ballot that was mailed? Yes, workers can go down the list and mark off the name of the voter who sent a ballot in, but that will be extremely time-consuming.
It also means that workers will see who you voted for (there should be a return address on the envelope) in a nation that prides itself in secret balloting. It also leaves open the possibility that some of those ballots could be changed.
Suppose I request a mail-in ballot, but the registrar doesn’t receive it. Will workers check a list of every ballot sent out against a list of every ballot that comes in? Will workers call me to find out if I actually voted if my ballot is late or doesn’t show up at all? And how long will they wait before making that call?
I know the U.S. Postal Service is a very efficient organization. In fact, it was the post office that provided definitive proof that there was really a Santa Claus. But can it be relied upon to handle millions of ballots in one of the most crucial presidential elections of our time? That might be tough even for Old Saint Nick.
We’re putting a lot of weight on the post office’s shoulders, weight that the Founding Fathers never intended to be applied. The idea was that you walk down to the polls and cast your ballot in person.
And that’s what this voter intends to do. If I can survive a weekly trip to Walmart during a pandemic, I can certainly muster the courage to stand in line at the polls.
I know the post office will do its best, but that may not be good enough in what is expected to be an extremely close election. And I also know that every registrar’s office will do its best, but that may not be good enough, either.
I suppose the bottom line is that in a year this crazy,m with a crucial presidential election staring us in the face, I don’t trust anyone to do my bidding. I will walk to the polls and vote. Period, paragraph.
This election will, without question, end in bitter controversy and, like the last one, it may end in violence.
I see no way to prove that mail-in ballots, if lost, were actually cast. And if the election is decided by one vote and two ballots show up five years from now, it will be too late to change the outcome.
So Mr. Postmaster, I know you’re in a tough spot, but be careful what you promise. Your words may come back to haunt you.
Donnie Johnston:
