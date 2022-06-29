DONNIE JOHNSTON: The only thing you have to worry about is worry itself

IS IT POSSIBLE to murder someone—legally?

One of my favorite radio personalities was Paul Harvey, who had several daily shows for years. Harvey’s shows were only five or 10 minutes long but they were always interesting.

I remember one show where Harvey said that he filed away the biographical information of prominent people who found themselves caught up in high-profile scandals or were wrongly accused in criminal cases.

He said he kept the bios because almost inevitably, many of those people would be dead within a few years and he would need the personal information for their obituaries.

Some years later I knew a guy who got into a trivial dispute with a neighbor. The neighbor just wouldn’t let the matter drop and the situation eventually escalated into a civil lawsuit brought against my friend.

When my friend tried to settle the matter out of court the neighbor told him, “Before I finish with you you’re either gonna commit suicide or have a heart attack!”

The neighbor’s intent seemed to be that he wanted my friend dead—by legal means.

Paul Harvey was right. Stress kills. The old saying, “You’re gonna worry me to death” can be an accurate assessment of a stressful situation. You can literally worry someone do death.

It happens to those whose children are always in trouble and cause their parents to stay awake nights worrying. It happens to one neighbor who is bullied by another neighbor. And it happens to those who get caught up in battles with government agencies and are at a loss as to how to defend themselves.

I knew a man whose company bank account was hacked by international thieves. For almost two years he battled with his bank and with law enforcement authorities, neither of which were much help.

The thought of losing his company through no fault of his own forced the man to dig deep within himself and fight with every fiber of his being.

Finally, he reached an agreement with the bank and got some of his money back but the damage was done. Within a few years this man, who was in his 50s and healthy, died of a heart attack. His battle against the hackers had taken its toll. Stress undoubtedly aided his demise.

Almost without question the hackers, who couldn’t even be found, were responsible for his death. His death certificate may have read “heart failure” but the stress of dealing for two years with the loss of everything he owned likely was the major contributing factor.

The stress of being falsely accused leads to many early deaths, especially when the accused has led an otherwise exemplary life.

On shows like “Perry Mason,” the defendant jumps for joy when the “not guilty” verdict is read and goes about his business.

Unfortunately, that’s not the way it works in real life. To have his reputation stained forever is a scar that never heals for an honorable person. Too often the stress of such an ordeal takes its toll and results in his early death.

You can literally worry a person to death. If you don’t believe me, just pay attention to the news. As Paul Harvey said, those who find themselves in high-profile scandals and court cases usually don’t live long after the fact. It happens all the time.

Of course no one can prove that a hacker or some government agency worried someone to death, so no criminal or conspiracy charges could be filed. Still it happens, whether intentionally or unintentionally.

So if you set your mind to it, it is possible to legally murder someone by worrying him to death.

It is a sad commentary on humanity but it does happen.